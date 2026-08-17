Everything Preseason Opener Snap Counts Taught Us About Joe Brady's Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills' first preseason game is in the books, and it appears to have been a casualty-free day for the home team.

Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady started the first-teamers on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Josh Allen, in the August 15 home win over the Carolina Panthers.

Buffalo won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff, meaning the offense took the field first.

The Bills' offense was on field for 67 snaps while the defense logged 62 snaps in the 29-14 victory.

Bills' Preseason Game 1 snap counts from NFL... pic.twitter.com/FNb5k5W4PQ — Buffalo Bills on SI (@Bills_SI) August 17, 2026

DNP list

In terms of the Bills' 90-man roster, there were 10 players who did not see action.

WR Skyler Bell



WR Tyrell Shavers



C Connor McGovern



T Tylan Grable



RB Ty Johnson



S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson



S Cole Bishop



CB Maxwell Hairston



OLB Michael Hoecht



P Mitch Wishnowsky

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) warms up before a pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers at the New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offense's opening look

The Bills started the game in a three-wide receiver set with DJ Moore and Keon Coleman on the outside and Khalil Shakir manning the slot. Coleman went in motion and was actually in the right slot at the time of the snap with Shakir in tight on the left side of the formation. Allen hit Shakir on a cross about 18 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

Notably, the Bills immediately switched to a run formation on for the next play deploying Coleman and Joshua Palmer as the two outside wide receivers, Ben VanSumeren as the fullback and Dawson Knox as the right side tight end.

The offensive starters, led by Allen and reigning NFL rushing champion James Cook, logged 15 snaps over two full possessions, which both ended in points. Notably, Lloyd Cushenberry started at center with Connor McGovern currently on the shelf.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) stands in the pocket in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense's opening look

As advertised, Jim Leonhard's new look defense opened in a 3-4 base formation with Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb as the outside linebackers standing at the line on 1st-and-10 from the Panthers' 37.

As for the three starting down linemen, Deone Walker was the nose tackle flanked by Ed Oliver and a bulked-up Landon Jackson.

Rookies cornerback Davison Igbinosun and linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, who are fighting for first-team status, started the game, and they both remained in the lineup after the Bills pulled their six core first-teamers.

The combination of Chubb, Rousseau, Walker, Oliver, inside linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Christian Benford were together for 10 snaps to start the game.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) reacts to getting a sack with Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Inexperienced offensive linemen go rest of way

After starting right guard O'Cyrus Torrence and right tackle Spencer Brown logged their 15 snaps apiece, two young, late-round draft picks took their spots for the rest of the way.

Seventh-round rookie guard Armaj Reed-Adams and second-year tackle Chase Lundt, a 2025 sixth-rounder, took the remaining 52 snaps on the right side of the Bills' line.

Bills offensive lineman Chase Lundt works on footwork before day four of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, August 3, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, a 2024 fifth-rounder, manned the center position for 48 snaps. Meanwhile, fourth-round rookie Jude Bowry logged 48 reps on the left side.

Rookie defensive backs see heavy dose

Fifth-round safety Jalon Kilgore saw more defensive snaps (41) than any other player in the exhibition victory, in action for 66 percent of plays.

Igbinosun was second in defensive snaps (37) followed by seventh-round rookie cornerback Toriano Pride (34).

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Trask (14) runs with the ball and is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jalon Kilgore (29) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Backup QB snaps split similarly

After Allen broke the ice with two first-quarter possessions, the Bills kicked off their backup quarterback competition.

Kyle Allen, no relation to Josh, saw 27 snaps as QB while Shane Buechele was field general for 25 plays. The former went 14-of-16 passing for 108 yards. Buechele threw nine passes, completing six for 50 yards.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen (11) warms up prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter battle

A good day for the offense means little to no opportunity for the punters to showcase their abilities. The Bills did not attempt a single punt.

"I was hoping to probably to get some punts today," said Brady.

Veteran incumbent Mitch Wishnowsky was inactive while seventh-round rookie Tommy Doman was the holder for Tyler Bass on seven occasions.

Bills punter Tommy Doman Jr. sends a punt downfield during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, August 4, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver report

Roster long shots Dante Pettis (25), Stephen Gosnell (24) and Trent Sherfield (23) saw the most work amongst the 14 wide receivers on the 90-man roster.

Veteran Mecole Hardman used his 21 snaps to boost his odds of earning a roster spot. In addition to making a three-year reception, Hardman took an end-around for 27 yards and a first down.

In a battle for WR3 reps, Keon Coleman played 21 snaps and Josh Palmer logged 17 reps. The former caught the first touchdown of the game.

Bills Mecole Hardman Jr. gets in a few practices with Josh Allen after practice is over at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University on July 29, 2026 in Pittsford | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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