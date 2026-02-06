Bills' Head Coach Joe Brady Keeping Six Offensive Assistants from Predecessor's Staff
In this story:
The Buffalo Bills will retain multiple offensive coaches from the 2025 staff as offensive coordinator Joe Brady replaces fired head coach Sean McDermott at the top.
While the Bills appear headed for a complete staff overhaul on the defensive side, Brady announced that six offensive assistant coaches are expected to return.
"We're still kind of working through some of that, but Kelly Skipper will be back. Rob Boras will be back. Austin Gund, DJ Mangas, Kyle Shurmur ... Mark Lubick," said Brady.
Not including the three coordinators, McDermott employed 18 assistant coaches for the 2025 season. As of now, exactly one-third of that staff will work under Brady in 2026, but, as the head coach mentioned "the goal posts are still moving."
MORE: Former beloved Bills' position coach won't be back, opts for expanded Giants' role
The assistant coaches are listed with their roles from 2025 with staff titles still to be determined.
Rob Boras, TE coach
The Bills' tight ends coach since 2017 is partially responsible for the position group's collective success in 2025. In addition to playing a key role in the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack, Buffalo's top-three tight ends combined for 1,175 receiving yards and 12 touchdown receptions. Boras has been in the league since 2004, and he also possesses one season of offensive coordinator experience.
Austin Gund, assistant OL coach
Joining the organization as assistant offensive line coach in 2023, Gund served under highly-regarded position coach Aaron Kromer, who retired following the 2025 campaign. Since the conclusion of the Bills' season, Gund interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for a run game coordinator position.
Mark Lubick, pass game specialist
Lubick has been with the Bills for the last nine seasons under McDermott. The pass game specialist initially joined the staff in a quality control role before taking on game management responsibilities in 2020.
MORE: Joe Brady adds Super Bowl champion offensive coordinator to Bills' staff
DJ Mangas, OFF quality control / asst. WR
The Bills' assistant wide receivers coach has a notable familiarity with the team's new head coach. Mangas reunited with Brady midway through the 2023 campaign, joining the Bills' staff as a quality control coach shortly after the change at offensive coordinator. He was on staff with Brady at LSU in 2019 and followed him to the Carolina Panthers for the 2020 season.
Kelly Skipper, RB coach
Skipper has been running backs coach in the NFL since 2007. After stints with the Raiders and the Jaguars, he was hired by McDermott in 2017. With running back James Cook leading the way, the Bills rushed for more yards than any other team in 2025.
Kyle Shurmur, OFF quality control
The former Vanderbilt quarterback has been an offensive quality control coach for Buffalo since 2023 after spending one year on the defensive side. He is the son of ex-Giants and Browns head coach Pat Shurmur.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.