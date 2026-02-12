Super Bowl Champion LB is Intriguing Buffalo Bills' Free Agent Option

The Buffalo Bills are expected to make plenty of moves throughout the offseason as they look to retool their roster to align better with what new head coach Joe Brady and first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard are seeking in personnel.

Many different potential options have been floated since the 2025 campaign came to a close, and on Thursday, a Super Bowl champion joined the list.

During WGR 550’s Jeremy and Joe Show on Thursday morning, host Jeremy White proposed a potential free-agent signing that could bolster Buffalo’s defense. Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe is expected to test free agency, and White would like the Bills to take a stab at the 27-year-old.

RELATED: Bills' Maxx Crosby Trade a Real Possibility, According to Salary Cap Expert

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Under the radar

“Six-four, speed rusher,” said White, who compared the Bills' potential signing of Mafe to the New England Patriots’ free-agent signing of game-changing defensive tackle Milton Williams last offseason.

“He’s a free agent, and if there’s a guy you would target, it would be Boye Mafe,” added White.

Mafe has flown under the radar since Seattle selected him with the 40th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He recorded nine sacks in 2023, but hasn’t recorded more than six sacks in his other three professional seasons.

MORE: Three Exciting Buffalo Bills' Trade Possibilities Entering 2026 Offseason

Jeremy and Joe discuss the idea of the Bills adding Seahawks LB Boye Mafe to help out the pass rush. Would you like to see Mafe brought in? pic.twitter.com/zqwbBmncYH — WGR 550 (@WGR550) February 12, 2026

His production took a significant dip in 2025, when he recorded a career-low two sacks. However, he also recorded the lowest play-time percentage of his career this past season, playing just 50% of the team’s defensive snaps. With that said, his 2025 quarterback pressure percentage of 13.2% was the highest of his career, per Next Gen Stats.

”He has explosive traits at a premium position," ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote. "Seattle faces tough decisions with him, [Rahid Shaheed, and Coby Bryant]. My early sense is that Mafe will test the market, at which point anything is possible."

RELATED: Three Buffalo Bills Players Under Most Pressure to Perform in 2026

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes away from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (70) follows the play at left. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

What he’s worth

If the Bills were to pursue Mafe on the open market, Spotrac projects it would cost them $8 million just in terms of average annual value. That would be affordable for the Bills, who are currently about $10 million over the salary cap.

Regardless of whether Buffalo makes a play for the veteran LB, they will have decisions to make at the position. Shaq Thompson and Matt Milano are both free agents, while Terrel Bernard is coming off a disappointing season, and it’s unclear what his role would be in the 3-4 defense Leonhard is expected to deploy as the team’s defensive coordinator.