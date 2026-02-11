Bills Predicted to Sign NFL's Best Deep-Threat WR in NFL Free Agency

It's no secret that the Buffalo Bills need help at wide receiver. Khalil Shakir led them in receptions this season with 71, as well as receiving yardage, with 719.

That's an average of just 10 yards per catch, which highlights their biggest concern on offense. While they could depend on Shakir to make plays in the short passing game, they didn't have anyone who could stretch the field consistently.

The expectation this offseason is that general manager Brandon Beane will focus on improving the position. While the draft is a likely place to find more depth, the Bills could look to free agency as well. That's what FOX Sports' Greg Auman predicts they will do as he has the Bills signing Alec Pierce, who he has ranked as the eighth overall free agent. Auman says Pierce is the best deep-threat in the game, which is exactly what Joe Brady and Josh Allen need to take the offense to the next level.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"Pierce, 25, is arguably the NFL's best deep-threat receiver, leading the league in yards per catch in each of the last two seasons. He topped 1,000 receiving yards in 2025, and four touchdowns in the last three games helped his market a bit," Auman wrote.

"The Colts have a handful of top free agents and won't be able to keep them all. Pierce is likely to command $20 million a year as an underrated player who could be utilized more — Ja'Marr Chase had 101 more targets in 2025 than Pierce did, but only 409 more yards than the Colts wide receiver."

Pierce topped 1,000 yards for the first time in his career in 2025, going for 1,003 yards on just 47 receptions. That's an average of 21.3 yards per catch. For his career, Pierce is averaging 18.7 yards per catch.

Bills predicted to lose multiple top free agents

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern and guard David Edwards lead the team onto the field. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

While Auman has Pierce signing in Buffalo, he also has the Bills losing two free agents in his top-100 list.

Guard David Edwards, who is ranked 28th, is predicted to sign with the Detroit Lions. At No. 26, defensive end Joey Bosa is predicted to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, where he would join his brother, Nick Bosa.

Buffalo also has Connor McGovern heading for free agency. Auman ranks him 24th overall, but has the Bills bringing back their starting center.