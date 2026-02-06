Get to Know Fun Facts About New Buffalo Bills' Head Coach Joe Brady

Buffalo Bills fans will need some time to adjust to head coach Joe Brady after nine years under Sean McDermott, and his introductory press conference was not the only way he began to connect with the fan base.

Coaches are people, too, and fans often gravitate to people they can relate to. In that sense, Brady gave Bills Mafia a few small but significant insights into who he is off the field.

Three details stand out about Brady, who spent the last 2 1/2 seasons as the Bills' offensive coordinator.

A food Joe Brady can't survive without

"Green grapes," Brady said. "I love green grapes."

Green grapes are tartier and crispier than their red counterparts, suggesting a specific preference.

Grapes are also best eaten in the morning for an energy boost, which is especially helpful for coaches who have to be up very early, like Brady.

How Joe Brady handles early mornings

Bills' head coach Joe Brady makes his way through players, including Ty Johnson, who were congratulating Brady and hugging him after the press conference introducing him as the new head coach at the Bills' field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brady said he has his alarm clock set for 3:47 a.m., though he noted he rolls with it. When it comes to caffeine, though, his choice is clear.

"Not coffee, but espresso," Brady said when asked about whether he prefers coffee or energy drinks. He added he might have to mix the two at some point, especially as a head coach.

A combination of those things will help him feed off the excitement provided by the Bills' fan base on game days.

What Joe Brady appreciates most about Bills Mafia

Bills fans stay in the stands and cheer following the Bills' win over the Jets, 35-8, in their last regular-season game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The saying 'Go Bills' is honestly the coolest thing I've ever been a part of," Brady said. "To not to just walk past somebody, to not even have a conversation with them and just say, 'Go Bills' and just keep it and moving and there's so much power in that."

It's a phrase heard everywhere in Western New York, and Brady will hear it even more when the new Highmark Stadium opens for the 2026 NFL season.

Head coaches are some of the most visible figures in the NFL, and Brady's comments offered a glimpse into his personality.

