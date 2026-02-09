Buffalo Bills' Shocking Position in AFC Champion Odds Revealed After Super Bowl LX

Coming off a disappointing finish to the 2025 season, and hiring a new head coach to begin the offseason it was fair to question where the Buffalo Bills should sit among the favorites to take home the conference title in 2026.

After Super Bowl LX concluded, oddsmakers got to work, determining the Bills’ placement among the other top teams in the AFC. And what they came up with was a bit surprising.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady greets players as they take the field before their game against the Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pole position

Despite an ugly overtime loss to the Denver Broncos, a team that fell to the New England Patriots in this year’s AFC title game, the Bills are atop the list of favorites to take home the conference crown next year.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Buffalo is +550 to win the AFC in 2026, which are the same odds as the Baltimore Ravens. As much of a surprise as that is, where the Patriots rank is even more shocking.

New England is +750 in the race for the conference title, per FanDuel, behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+750) and Los Angeles Chargers (+700).

Rounding out the list of contenders are the Denver Broncos (+950) and Houston Texans (+1000).

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Stunning development

Those numbers are shocking considering how the playoff field was arranged this season. The Broncos earned the No. 1 seed, while the Patriots came in at number two and came within a win of winning the Super Bowl.

With that said, Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains the ultimate equalizer, and it appears as if that’s how the oddsmakers saw things at the end of the day. When you have the best QB in the league, it gives you a chance to win every week and win the Super Bowl.

