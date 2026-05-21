Buffalo Bills Catch Another Stray on Drake's New 'ICEMAN' Album

The Buffalo Bills keep getting name-dropped in Drake songs. And once again, it's at their expense.

Drake has taken the internet by storm with his latest 'ICEMAN' project, which coincided with two other projects dropping the same night.

And while many of the sports references throughout focus on NBA stars like Stephen Curry, LeBron James and former Toronto compatriot DeMar DeRozan (in a song that leaked nearly a year ago), Buffalo was at the subject of another mention from the Canadian music star.

Drake's clever wordplay may not be solely directed at the Bills in his song titled 'Make them Remember.'

“I’m down to put bills on they face no wonder they’ve been ducking Drake” = Sextuple Entendre - shoutout to the Reddit user who clocked this 🧊 pic.twitter.com/KlSB1tUrqS — Hip-Hop Unison (@hiphopunison) May 14, 2026

Analyzing the lyric

Alluding to dollar bills and a duck's bill are easier entendres to come by here. But where the Grammy-winning star uniquely ties things together is when he refers to the team that plays in Orchard Park, using his own stage name to play on the name of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

And not for nothing, Buffalo was "ducking Drake" in 2025. The second-year QB beat out the Bills to end their five-year run as AFC East champions en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

Maye really broke out onto the national scene when he ushered a stellar performance in a Sunday Night Football win in Buffalo in Week 5.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Daquan Jones tries to sack New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Drake once again mentions the Bills

Back in 2025, Buffalo was first made light of in a lyric from 'MOTH BALLS' of Aubrey Graham's '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U." While the line in MOTH BALLS is more aimed at Bills Mafia, it is not the first time he's mentioned Buffalo.

Growing up 113 miles from Orchard Park in Toronto, Drake has talked about visits to Western New York in his youth on both 'Can't Have Everything' and 'Away From Home.'

Drake's highly anticipated album is raking in massive reach, with roughly 500,000 units in projected sales in its first week. So, the Bills are not only mentioned in some run-of-the-mill song. There is almost no bigger audience than Drake's platform provides as a true international star.

Drake holds a camera before an NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images