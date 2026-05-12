Three Critical Questions for Bills' 2026 Schedule for Release Day

The Buffalo Bills' 2026 regular-season schedule is set to be released Thursday, and anticipation for the 17-game slate continues to build.

Several questions about Buffalo's schedule will be answered on Thursday, and a few stand out as particularly important for Bills fans.

Against whom and when will the home opener be?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball during the second half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first game at the new Highmark Stadium will be one of the most anticipated on the Bills' schedule. Though some fans may want that game to happen in Week 1, patience is a virtue, and it may apply here for a bigger spotlight.

A Week 1 home opener would be ineffective due to competition for national attention with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and the first NFL game in Australia. Also, the league announced its first "Sunday Night Football" matchup on Monday, ruling out that possibility for Buffalo.

Another key part of the Bills' schedule will be their two games against the defending AFC champions, who snapped Buffalo's streak of five straight AFC East division titles in 2025.

Update: The Bills will host the Detroit Lions for their home opener in Week 2 on Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football".

When will the Bills play the Patriots?

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) goes against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Bills had won seven of nine meaningful matchups against the Patriots before 2025, but split the season series in two back-and-forth battles last year.

Once again, New England will be Buffalo's biggest competition in the AFC East, with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets making moves that suggest rebuilding.

The moves Buffalo has made over the offseason appear to have put themselves over the Patriots, and with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel's situation with former NFL insider Dianna Russini being a potential distraction, now is the time for the Bills to strike back.

The Bills may also benefit if one of the games against the Patriots is centered around another key aspect of their schedule.

When will the bye week be?

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is pressured by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata (90) during the second half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Buffalo got a favorable bye week in 2025 after back-to-back losses in Weeks 5 and 6. While no one could have expected that before the season started, having a bye week either after a tough stretch or before a difficult opponent would be ideal for Buffalo.

While creating an ideal schedule, one scenario I noted was the Bills having their bye week in Week 10 after a Sunday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and before a road matchup against the Patriots.

The Bills could benefit from a bye week centered around teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

Whom do the Bills play in 2026?

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky noted that fans should be concerned with the teams on Buffalo's schedule as it seeks its first Super Bowl. With matchups against the AFC West and NFC North and arguably the best teams in each conference in the Bills' same-divisional placement matchups, such thinking is justifiable.

Home — Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions

Away — Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams