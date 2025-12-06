Buffalo Bills' coordinator subject of latest head coaching rumors

It’s been an up-and-down season for Joe Brady.

Brady began the season being celebrated by Buffalo Bills’ fans after helping the team power to a 4-0 start. But since then, the Bills have shown many inconsistencies on offense, raising questions regarding the future of the team's offensive coordinator.

Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady watches a drill during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Hot name

With that said, Brady appears to have remained a hot name amongst those teams who may be on the lookout for a new head coach after the season concludes.

According to The Athletic insider Dianna Russini, Brady is one of many NFL assistant coaches who are being considered for potential job openings.

She writes, “Expect these assistant coaches to garner serious looks in the upcoming coaching cycle: Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, 49ers DC Robert Saleh, Colts DC Lou Anarumo, Broncos DC Vance Joseph, Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver, Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak, Rams DC Chris Shula, Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, Packers DC Jeff Hafley, Bills OC Joe Brady and Jags DC Anthony Campanile.”

Expect these names to garner interest in this upcoming coaching cycle:



Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

49ers DC Robert Saleh

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver

Packers DC Jeff Hafley

Rams DC Chris Shula

Bills OC Joe Brady



More candidates: https://t.co/lM3jTVRCTH pic.twitter.com/58nNTXpeKl — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 6, 2025

Opening(s) up

Russini went on to highlight the fact that, since 2011, at least five head-coaching vacancies have popped up each offseason.

“Right now? Only two teams have openings: the Giants and Titans,” she continued. “That number will go up. There are no guarantees these jobs will come open, but many around the league are asking questions about the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals, in addition to the Raiders. Coaches have about a month left, maybe through the playoffs, to prove they can handle the big seat.”

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady walks around the field looking over the team as they stretch before Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug.6, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still solid

Under Brady’s leadership this season, the Bills are ranked No. 1 in the NFL in yards rushing per game (155.7), but have struggled to move the ball through the air. Still, Buffalo is ranked 10th in the league in yards passing per contest (225.3), fifth in overall EPA per play (+0.08) and fifth in points per game (28.1).

Even in a down year, Brady has maintained the Bills’ offensive viability, as they currently sit at 8-4 entering a critical Week 14 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. That should be enough for head-coach-needy teams to come calling this offseason.

