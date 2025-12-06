Bills' glaring problem has offensive coordinator on hot seat down the stretch

The Buffalo Bills' offense got back on track on Sunday with one of the best rushing totals ever against the Pittsburgh Steelers with two backup tackles. However, there's still a lingering problem with the offense, and someone can place the blame on offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Since their Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots, the Bills have turned over the ball 16 times, doubling their total of eight in all of 2024. ESPN's Bill Barnwell believes it can place Brady on the hot seat.

"Mesh is one of my favorite pass concepts and has a place in every NFL playbook for a reason, but Brady's reliance on it as a man-beater on key third and fourth downs for the Bills has grown to the extent of self-parody," Barnwell wrote.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brady received head coaching consideration after leading arguably the best offense in the NFL in 2024, ranking second in points per game. Now, he could be gone after the season if he falters down the stretch, much like Houston Texans' Bobby Slowik, who declined in 2024 after a strong 2023.

The offensive core is almost completely, if not the same, as it was in 2024, and there may have been some injuries along the way, but that shouldn't excuse Brady from his decline in 2025.

The onus will be on Brady to get the ball into the hands of Josh Allen and James Cook as much as possible in a month in which running the ball usually thrives. It will be vital to the offensive coordinator's future.

Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady pats wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

