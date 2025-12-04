Khalil Shakir in awe of Buffalo Bills' newest WR addition

Brandin Cooks has made quite the impression on his teammates since being signed by the Buffalo Bills through free agency this past week.

Just ask fellow wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who has had trouble taking his eyes off his new teammate.

“He's awesome, his vibe is amazing,” said Shakir of Cooks. “He's just a fast, quick, twitchy receiver. And I think just everything that he does — he’s one of those guys, I've said in the past before, where you get certain guys that they go out there and play, and you just want to watch them and see what they do.”

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) enters the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

In awe

Shakir added that, whenever he is watching Cooks from the sideline, he finds himself locked into his teammate’s movements.

“Every time he steps on the field, if I'm not out there with him, my eyes are glued to him and how he plays the game,” said Shakir. “And picking his brain, too, and just asking him how he sees things. How he watches film and all that type of stuff. But he’s amazing.”

Bright future?

Cooks recorded one catch in his Bills’ debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers, helping convert a third down by breaking off a hitch route and coming away with the reception. While there wasn’t much to write home about from the team’s new WR on Sunday, positive reviews regarding his early days in Buffalo point toward a bright future with the team — at least for the rest of this season.

The Bills desperately need Cooks to step to the forefront in what has been an underperforming WR corps. This past week against the Steelers, Cooks led the Bills' WRs with 13 yards receiving.

Buffalo’s passing game needs a boost, and there’s hope the Bills’ new 32-year-old veteran WR can help deliver it moving forward.

"It says that he can learn something quick, and he definitely has already," said Shakir on Cooks catching on within a week of signing with the Bills. "The fact that he's picked up already on what we do here and how we do things as fast as he did is inspiring."

