Dalton Kincaid facing juicy matchup if healthy for Buffalo Bills in Week 14 vs. Bengals

Once again, Dalton Kincaid has endured a regular season marred by injury.

The Buffalo Bills’ tight end has missed the last three games and four total throughout the 2025 campaign, which still has a chance to be the best of his three-year career. And if he is to return from a hamstring injury this week, he could be in line to build on what was a torrid start to the year.

Favorable matchup

Kincaid has an enticing matchup in Week 14, when the Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Bengals’ defense has allowed opposing tight ends to eat it alive over the past several seasons, and that trend has continued over the past 13 weeks.

Cincinnati has given up heaps of production to opposing tight ends this season, allowing them to rack up 87 receptions for 1,130 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season, per Sport Radar. This past week against the Baltimore Ravens, three Ravens’ tight ends combined to record 10 receptions for 159 yards.

Career year

While injuries have hampered him, Kincaid has been one of the most efficient players at his position when on the field this year. The former first-round pick is averaging 12.4 yards per target, which is the highest average among tight ends, per Next Gen Stats. That mark is the second-highest yards per target average recorded by a tight end in a season (minimum 20 receptions) since 2000, trailing only former New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski’s mark of 14.2 Y/Tgt during the 2016 season.

Kincaid’s red-hot start has been extinguished due to various ailments. But if the Bills can find a way to get him on the field amid hamstring and knee injuries that have left him limited throughout the week, he should be able to thrive against a Bengals’ defense that has proven to be mighty vulnerable against opposing TEs this season.

