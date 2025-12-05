Buffalo Bills claim former first-round pick after fumbling move for vet CB

If at first you fail, try again.

After bungling an attempted move to bring in a veteran cornerback, the Buffalo Bills have taken another kick at the can, claiming safety Darnell Savage off waivers from the Washington Commanders on Friday evening.

The Bills claimed CB Darius Slay off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers just days ago, but the 13-year pro decided to contemplate retirement rather than report to Buffalo, landing him on the Reserve/Did Not Report list for the foreseeable future. In a corresponding move, the Bills have now potentially landed Savage, that is, if he doesn’t pull the same stunt that Slay did on Thursday.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) fumbles the ball defended by Washington Commanders safety Darnell Savage (25) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Where's he been?

Savage was a 2019 first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, with whom he spent the first five years of his career. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency this offseason and played two games with the team before they released him on Sept. 16, following a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Savage was then signed by the Commanders six days later and went on to appear in eight games with Washington before he was released at his request on Dec. 4.

In 10 games between his two stops this season, Savage has played about 35% of the defensive snaps while recording 167 tackles, a forced fumble, and two passes defensed.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Darnell Savage (6) gets in position before a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Where's he fit?

The 28-year-old will join Jordan Poyer, Cole Bishop, Jordan Hancock and Cam Lewis as the team’s safety options on the team’s 53-man roster. Buffalo has had two safeties, Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp, placed on Injured Reserve this season.

Savage is potentially an immediate fit on special teams, where former Bills’ cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram had played 41% of the snaps while appearing in seven games this season. Ingram, who had been a healthy scratch the past three games, was released to make room for Slay and was subsequently claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans.

