Joe Brady makes bold prediction on future of Bills' downfield passing game

Many wondered throughout the 2025 season what the Buffalo Bills’ offense would have looked like if it had a viable downfield passing game.

Those with that thought must have been pleased on Thursday, when new head coach Joe Brady made a bold prediction regarding that element of the Bills’ attack, asserting his claim that the team would undoubtedly improve in that area for the upcoming 2026 season.

RELATED: Joe Brady lays out plan for Buffalo Bills' new defensive coordinator

Joe Brady talks about his respect of his players at press conference that introduced him as the new head coach at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Intro press conference

Brady met the media for the first time since being named the Bills’ next head coach and made his stance clear regarding the team’s ability to be explosive down the field through the air.

“That’s an element of our game that has to improve,” he said. “And it will improve.”

The Bills struggled to beat teams downfield for many reasons, one being the team’s lackluster wide receiver corps. Khalil Shakir was the Bills' leading receiver this season, with 75% of his 719 yards coming after the catch. Second-year pro Keon Coleman had a tumultuous 2025 campaign in which he finished averaging nearly nine yards fewer per reception than he did a year ago.

Another factor appeared to be Brady's perceived reluctance to open up the playbook and test opposing teams' secondaries deep. According to Next Gen Stats, Allen’s deep pass percentage of 10.4% was 15th in the league — well down the list for the reigning MVP and a QB with one of the strongest arms in football. And much of that seemed to be due to conservative play-calling sent through the Bills QB’s helmet.

MORE: Inspiring Dalton Kincaid health update released as Bills introduce new head coach

We’re live with Joe Brady at One Bills Drive for his introductory press conference as Bills Head Coach! https://t.co/3mJ8abk5ge — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 29, 2026

What the Bills' new head coach said at first was encouraging. With that said, Brady did a bit of hemming and hawing at the podium while defending the team's ability to create explosive plays through the passing game during the 2025 campaign.

“We ended up finishing second in the NFL in explosives,” he said. “There’s so many different ways of how you can — you can throw the ball and get a 20-yard completion, you can throw the ball behind the line of scrimmage and get a 20-yard completion.”

So, despite what he said previously serving as inspiration for those desiring the team take more shots down the field, following it up with a defense of what the team showed this past season is a bit disconcerting. Especially a harkening back to the excessive use of the screen pass, as he alluded to with his “behind the line of scrimmage” comment.

Nevertheless, the mere fact that he mentioned the team’s urgency to improve is an exciting proposition.

“I also think you have to understand you’ve got to be able to attack the defense vertically,” he continued.

RELATED: Joe Brady's introduction as Bills head coach reveals underlying tension among ranks

"That's an element of our game that has to improve and it will improve."



Joe Brady on the Bills vertical passing game.#BillsMafia — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) January 29, 2026

Take me back

That should be music to the ears of those who have long wanted the Bills to transition back to their attacking-style passing game in which quarterback Josh Allen thrived early in his career. Over the years, Allen’s average intended air yards per pass attempt (IAY/PA) has dropped significantly.

In four seasons performing under former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Allen’s IAY/PA was 9.25, per Pro Football Reference. In two full seasons with Brady at the helm, that number is at just 7.6.

However, if what Brady is saying is true, we could see a return of vintage Allen in 2026 and beyond.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during drills on day three of the Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —