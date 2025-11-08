Buffalo Bills' DT named to NFL analyst's All-Rookie team
Deone Walker has helped save the Buffalo Bills’ depleted defensive line this season.
In his first professional season, Walker has been thrust into a prominent role in the trenches, playing an increasing number of snaps as the season has progressed, primarily due to the loss of several players due to injury. And he has performed exceptionally well, catching the eye of many analysts around the NFL’s media sphere.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler recently released his mid-season NFL All-Rookie team, naming Deone Walker as the honoree at the defensive tackle position.
Brugler writes, “Eight games into his NFL career, Walker has looked like a steal. Not only has he proved himself as a viable starter, but he is commanding double teams and helping create congestion on the line of scrimmage.”
That assessment rings true for anyone who has watched the fourth-round pick play this season. Through eight games, Walker has started seven of them, recording 18 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a sack, three quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. The 6-foot-7, 331-pound behemoth has been the highlight of the Bills’ 2025 rookie class.
“Time will tell if he can continue playing at this level,” Brugler continues. “But he has changed the narrative around him.”
Walker fell to the fourth round this past April largely due to a back injury, which limited his production during his final collegiate season. But through a torrid start to his NFL career, Walker has shown no signs of being slowed by his pre-draft ailment. Instead, he has been one of the centerpieces of an impressive transition made by a much-improved Bills' defensive trench unit this season.
And people are starting to take notice.
