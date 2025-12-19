Two key Buffalo Bills players ruled OUT for Week 16 matchup vs. Cleveland Browns

Sean McDermott ruled out a couple of key Buffalo Bills players, along with a reserve, for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bills’ head coach spoke with the media before Friday’s practice and declared that defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and kicker Matt Prater, along with rookie Chase Lundt, will be absent for the Week 16 matchup with the Browns.

Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater walks over to the bench during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As expected

The news comes as no surprise, as Phillips and Prater dealt with injuries that have left them out of practice throughout the week.

Phillips sustained an ankle injury during Buffalo’s Week 15 win over the New England Patriots and was seen in a walking boot after the game. Prater is dealing with a quad injury, which was revealed during McDermott’s press conference on Monday. Lundt first appeared on the injury report on Thursday, when he was limited with a knee injury.

The veteran DT has been a critical piece for the Bills' defensive line, recording nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in 10 games played this season. Phillips' tipped pass at the line of scrimmage against the Cincinnati Bengals turned into an interception recorded by edge rusher A.J. Epenesa, helping the Bills secure a crucial Week 14 victory.

Prater has served as the team's starting kicker throughout the year after Tyler Bass underwent surgery to repair groin and hip injuries that have kept him out since the start of the regular season. He has made 90% of his field goal attempts this season but has missed three extra points.

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts place kicker Michael Badgley (12) kicks a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Filling the void

The 41-year-old special teamer has been replaced by Michael Badgley, whom the team signed on Tuesday after the Bills’ head coach declared Prater week-to-week with his ailment. Badgley made 90.9% of his field goals through seven games with the Indianapolis Colts earlier this year, but he was released due to three critical missed extra points.

As far as Phillips is concerned, the Bills are already thin at defensive tackle, with star Ed Oliver (biceps) remaining on IR at least through the regular season and DeWayne Carter having missed the entirety of the 2025 campaign with an Achilles tear.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) celebrates recovering a New England Patriots fumble with defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (72) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Phidarian Mathis has been a healthy inactive each of the past three weeks, but he will likely be thrust into action in Week 16 with Phillips sidelined. Mathis has appeared in three games for the Bills this season, with his last appearance coming in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins. He has recorded three tackles while playing 30% of the team’s defensive snaps.

The Bills also have DTs Tommy Akingbesote and Zion Logue, who is out of game-day elevations, on the practice squad.

Lundt has not been a significant factor for the Bills during his rookie season, appearing in just two games and playing a total of three offensive snaps and five special teams snaps.

