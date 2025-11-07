Two key players ruled OUT for Buffalo Bills in Week 10 vs. Dolphins
Injuries continue to be an issue for the Buffalo Bills.
Head Coach Sean McDermott revealed on Friday that two key Bills players will be out for Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins, while four others will be listed as questionable entering the Week 10 divisional tilt.
Both edge rusher A.J. Epenesa and linebacker Shaq Thompson will not play against the Dolphins, as Epenesa is currently in the concussion protocol stemming from an injury sustained during this past week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, while Thompson continues to rehab a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the win over the Chiefs.
Epenesa has been one of the Bills’ top pass rushers, leading all Buffalo defensive linemen in quarterback pressure rate (19.2%) this season. Thompson has been a pleasant surprise after the team acquired him through free agency this offseason.
Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, wide receiver Joshua Palmer, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and CB Christian Benford are all questionable to play against Miami due to their respective ailments.
Jones has missed three straight games due to a calf injury, Palmer has missed two consecutive matchups with knee and ankle injuries, Johnson missed this past week’s game due to a groin injury, and Benford popped up on the injury report with a groin injury this week. Benford was downgraded from a limited participant on Wednesday to a non-participant on Thursday, while Johnson and Jones were upgraded from non-participants on Wednesday to limited participants on Thursday. Palmer was limited both on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Bills and Dolphins will face off on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
