Jordan Phillips believes Bills teammate should be NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
General manager Brandon Beane was determined to improve on defense this season, which is why he used the first five Buffalo Bills draft picks in 2025 on defensive players.
One of those selections has given more to the team than any other, and that player has been a pleasant surprise. Defensive tackle Deone Walker was selected in the fourth round out of Kentucky and has been a contributor since the moment he arrived in Western New York.
Walker enters Week 10 with 18 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, one pass defense, and a fumble recovery. For what he's accomplished, veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips believes Walker should be in contention for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
"I'm going to go ahead and say this now because I don't think he's been getting enough recognition. I think Deone is the Defensive Rookie of the Year so far, you know what I mean? He's leading, I want to say he's like top five in TFLs across the league," Phillips said.
"He's playing really well. He's a hard worker, and when he gets out there, people notice like, he's a big guy, but he is, he's athletic. He can run. He's powerful. He's everything you want in a nose tackle, so I think Deone is light-years ahead of me when I was a rookie, you know what I mean? So I think he is the real deal."
Deone Walker has become a trusted starter for Bills defensive line
Walker was once seen as a potential Round 2 selection after exploding in 2023 for the Wildcats. He saw his stock drop in 2024 when he played through a back injury that resulted in a subpar campaign.
Despite the medical concerns, Buffalo rolled the dice, and ironically enough, Walker has been one of the most reliable players on a defensive line plagued by injuries. He's appeared in all eight games, with seven starts, and has been one of their more impactful defenders as well.
Some of the picks ahead of Walker have yet to pay off, but his selection has been a home run.
