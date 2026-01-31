4 Buffalo Bills free agents team must re-sign as NFL announces 2026 salary cap

The NFL informed teams on Friday that the 2026 salary cap will range from a projected $301.2M to $305.7M, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, which is a significant increase from the $279.2M it sat at a season ago.

Despite the bump, the Buffalo Bills will still face many tough decisions in free agency, with a long list of players up for new contracts this offseason and the team currently $9.9 million over the cap, according to Spotrac. With that said, here are four players the Bills must re-sign, along with their projected salary entering the 2026 campaign (projections per Spotrac):

RELATED: Joe Brady makes bold prediction on future of Bills' downfield passing game

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) warms up in the rain before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

WR Brandin Cooks (No projection)

After being signed by the Bills on Nov. 25, Cooks wound up making an impact down the stretch and in the postseason. Despite a few early drops during his Bills tenure, the veteran wide receiver recorded five receptions for 78 yards across two playoff games, with his ability to separate down the field helping bolster the Buffalo passing game.

He isn’t the ultimate answer to the Bills’ woes at the position the team faced in 2025. But he may be the best they have in terms of a deep threat at this stage of the offseason.

There is still free agency and the draft to come, but as of now, Cooks is an enticing option based on the state of Buffalo’s crop of pass catchers.

MORE: Nightmare injury update on Bills' rookie cornerback provided by Brandon Beane

The NFL informed clubs today it is projecting a 2026 salary cap in the range of $301.2 million to $305.7 million per club, per source.



That would represent another significant jump from this year’s $279.2 million cap number, and nearly $100M than the $208.2M cap in 2022. pic.twitter.com/3Mr146H01C — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2026

CB Tre’Davious White ($1.2M projection)

White’s performance during the 2025 season was a pleasant surprise. He helped solidify a position of need and was a key piece in the Bills’ ascension to one of the top pass defenses in the NFL. Buffalo finished the year allowing the sixth-best EPA per pass play (-0.19), per Next Gen Stats.

The 31-year-old cornerback performed well in his own right, allowing an opposing passer rating of 66.3 when targeted in coverage, which was his lowest rate since the 2021 campaign. His ability to remain healthy was the most encouraging sign, as White played 16 games to finish the year after missing Week 1 due to injury.

With rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston sustaining an ankle injury that ended his season short of the playoffs, it would be wise to bring White back, at the very least, as insurance in case Hairston misses time entering the offseason program or training camp.

RELATED: Joe Brady lays out plan for Buffalo Bills' new defensive coordinator

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) celebrates the game-deciding interception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LB Shaq Thompson ($2.4M projection)

With a strong effort this year, Thompson proved he is capable of taking on starter’s reps for a defense next season. The question is whether that will be with the Bills.

Thompson was one of Sean McDermott’s most significant backers before he was fired, and it may be tough to convince him to return to the team that let his beloved coach go. Additionally, the Bills have Terrel Bernard under contract for next season, and it remains to be seen what happens with Matt Milano, who is also a free agent.

The 31-year-old is at the tail end of his career, but he appears to have some juice left. Bringing Thompson back should be strongly considered.

MORE: Buffalo Bills finalist to land red-hot defensive coordinator candidate, per report

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) is tackled out of bounds by Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

C Connor McGovern ($16.2M projection)

McGovern has been a steady force at the center of the Bills’ offensive line since joining the team in 2023. His rapport with Josh Allen has grown over the years, and his leadership within the Bills’ huddle has been widely regarded.

His durability has been critical for the team’s trench unit the past three seasons, while his production during the 2025 campaign was off the charts. According to Pro Football Focus, McGovern hasn’t allowed a sack each of the last two seasons and is also considered a strong run blocker.

Another positive in a potential re-signing of McGovern is the fact that he is only 28 years old, which means he could pair with Josh Allen for the remainder of each player's career if the team so chooses.

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) celebrates a touchdown from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), not shown, during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —