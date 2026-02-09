Important NFL Dates to Remember With 2026 Free Agency Approaching

Super Bowl LX is in the rearview mirror, and before you know it, the Buffalo Bills' 2026 season will be upon us.

There are plenty of important events to look forward to over the next few months, including the NFL Scouting Combine, the NFL Draft and more.

Here is a schedule of what to expect as the new league year approaches.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Significant dates

After the Super Bowl, the next date on the NFL calendar to look forward to is Feb. 17, when teams are permitted to designate Franchise or Transition Players. The deadline to do so is Mar. 3.

Then, the NFL Scouting Combine is scheduled for Feb. 23 through Mar. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

On Mar. 9, the NFL’s legal tampering period begins at noon ET and spans until Mar. 11 at 3:59 p.m. ET. During this period, teams are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with players who will become unrestricted free agents when their 2025 contracts expire on Mar. 12.

On Mar. 12, the new league year officially opens, as does free agency at 4 p.m. ET.

Days later, the annual league meeting will be held in Phoenix, with further planning for the 2026 season taking place.

Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected as the No. 30 pick by the Buffalo Bills during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

And more

The Bills will be one of several teams allowed to begin their offseason workout programs two weeks early, as Buffalo will be permitted to start their training on Apr. 6 due to the team hiring new head coach Joe Brady. Teams with returning head coaches cannot begin their offseason programs until Apr. 20.

Between those dates, teams must sign all restricted free agents to offer sheets by Apr. 17.

The draft will be held from April 23-25, with Pittsburgh playing host for this year’s event. Rookie minicamps will be held a few weeks later, with teams having the option of holding the three-day training from May 1-4 or May 8-11. Organized Team Activities are typically held in late May to early June.

Finally, the next stop will be training camp in July.

It all comes quickly, as the NFL media cycle never sleeps. Stay tuned, Bills fans.

Bills edge A.J. Epenesa hits the blocking sled as he puts in reps alone on the practice field during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

