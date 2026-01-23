Dalton Kincaid endured another injury-plagued season, battling through various ailments en route to a relatively productive campaign.

It was the second straight year the Buffalo Bills’ top pass catcher dealt with a list of injuries, which once again limited his time on the field.

And on Thursday, one of his teammates revealed that Kincaid was, in fact, playing through a torn knee ligament. Kincaid was also impacted by a similar knee injury he sustained in Week 10 of 2024.

The comments

While appearing on former Bills offensive lineman Mitch Morse’s Monday Mornings with Mitch podcast, Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox discussed the various injuries his teammates battled while helping the team earn a Divisional Round playoff berth, including pointing out Kincaid’s toughness throughout the ’25 campaign.

“Dalton has a torn PCL he was playing through,” he said. “Just the amount of head, shoulders, knees and toes. Eyes and ears and mouth and nose, dude. Everything. I mean, it was easier to make a list of the things that didn’t hurt on a lot of these guys.”

Knox continued to praise Kincaid and others’ grit.

“Guys that were able to kind of put their bodies on the line,” he added. “Even if they were already hurt, to give whatever boost they could to this team to help us win games.”

Kincaid’s tribulations

The Bills’ third-year tight end missed five games due to injury during the regular season. Kincaid's list of ailments included his knee, hamstring and oblique.

Still, Kincaid managed to finish second on the team in yards receiving (571) and first in touchdowns receiving (5). He finished the year as one of the most efficient tight ends in the NFL, finishing the regular season 16th among qualified pass catchers in yards per reception (14.6) and 14th in receiving EPA (+38.5), per Next Gen Stats.

It remains unclear whether Kincaid’s ailment, revealed by his teammate, will require any medical procedure. But for a former first-round pick in his third season, the 26-year-old’s injury history has become worrisome.

