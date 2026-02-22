Buffalo Bills Land 3 Players on PFF's Top 101 for 2025 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills were one of the top teams in the NFL in 2025. But how many of their players were considered the best in the league?

According to PFF, three Bills were among the NFL elites. The sports analytics company shared its annual top-101 list for 2025 this week, with Buffalo landing Josh Allen at No. 10 overall, Greg Rousseau at No. 64 and league-leading rusher James Cook at No. 77.

Allen made a bit of history, extending his streak of six-straight seasons with a PFF grade of 90 or higher. The second-best mark for a QB in the PFF era is four by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Most consecutive QB seasons with a 90+ grade in the PFF-era:



JOSH ALLEN - 6

Tom Brady - 4



No. 10 on the PFF 101 pic.twitter.com/CBH2Ew2JmH — PFF (@PFF) February 21, 2026

Three honorees

Allen was the second-highest rated QB behind MVP winner Matthew Stafford, who came in at No. 6. The 2024 league MVP earned this ranking thanks to his 84.0 passing grade and setting a career-low in turnover-worthy play rate of 2.4 percent.

Rousseau has shown a high level of consistency, too. He has posted a PFF grade of 80 or higher in each of the last four seasons. His 86.3 grade in 2025 is the second-highest of his career and he led all edge defenders with an 85.1 grade in run defense.

Cook brought his first career rushing title home and totaled 1,784 yards on the season, including the playoffs, by forcing 64 missed tackles (fourth-most amongst RBs). The Georgia product's rushing yardage total was also over 500 yards more than any other season in his career.

Bills need more

While it is encouraging to see this trio representing the Bills, it speaks to the concerns expressed about Brandon Beane's roster construction. By comparison, the Super Bowl champion Seahawks had eight players on the list.

There's no question Buffalo has a good core to build around with Allen, Rousseau and Cook as they prepare to kick off the Joe Brady era. But there will need to be more blue-chip pieces added if the Bills are to get over this Super Bowl hump.