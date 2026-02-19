NFL Columnist Urges Bills to do 'Everything' to Sign Speedy Free Agent WR

There's a litany of NFL receivers that pundits are lobbying the Buffalo Bills to acquire this offseason. And one of them has a senior NFL columnist thinking of what could be in Western New York this fall.

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports discussed his top 100 free agent players for 2026 on Wednesday. Surprisingly, at No. 4 was Indianapolis Colts' wideout Alec Pierce, who had a breakout season in 2025. After projecting the Bills to re-sign his No. 9 player, starting center Connor McGovern, Prisco suggested Buffalo take a swing at Pierce this spring.

"He's a good receiver, who would fit in a lot of places," said Prisco. "If I were the Buffalo Bills, I would do everything in my power to go get Alec Pierce."

Pierce's evolution into top target

Prisco highlighted the growth of Pierce as a player. The former Cincinnati Bearcat posted career-highs of 47 receptions and 1,003 receiving yards to go along with six touchdowns and 21.3 yards per catch, second in the NFL.

Pierce has garnered a passer rating over 100 in each of the past two seasons. His play really blossomed this fall after seeing more consistent QB player under center with Daniel Jones. Now imagine what he could do with a perennial MVP QB like Josh Allen?

"Early on in his career, he was more of a one-trick pony," said Prisco. "But last year, he developed into a wide receiver. His route running was really good, he became more cognizant of where to run routes. And also, he became good at the 50-50 ball."

Priso said that Pierce's speed would really "open things up," especially for the middle of the field for players like Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir.

Pierce won't be cheap to add — Spotrac projects his market value at $20.25 million — but he could bring an element to the Buffalo offense that was sorely missed in 2025.

Indianapolis Colts' wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) and Buffalo Bills' safety Taylor Rapp (9). | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

