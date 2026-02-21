Bills' Offseason To Do List Includes Salary Cap Cuts, WR Pursuit and Pass Rush Boost

Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane is slated to speak publicly at the NFL Combine this Tuesday in Indianapolis, and he'll likely drop some hints as to his offseason plans.

Fortunately for Beane, I've already done some of the work for him, identifying multiple moves that can be made to improve the team as a whole.

Here are the tasks that should be handled in between now and June.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cut Taylor Rapp, Curtis Samuel

The Bills will need to create about $10 million in salary cap space in order to be compliant heading into the new league year.

They can find more than $9 million in combined savings by releasing wide receiver Curtis Samuel and safety Taylor Rapp. Both players struggled with health this past season, and neither proved worthy of being in the team's long-term plans.

Samuel managed only 334 receiving yards in 20 regular season games for Buffalo. Rapp, who spent the last 11 weeks of the season on Injured Reserve, doesn't appear to be a good system fit for new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

RELATED: Bills' Assistant Coaching Hires Signal Major Defensive Changes under Jim Leonhard

It'd be surprising if both didn't wind up as salary cap casualties.

Restructure Dawson Knox

The Bills need Dawson Knox on their 2026 roster, but they can't afford to keep him at his current salary cap figure (estimated at $17.9m per Spotrac).

Whether it's through an extension, or renegotiation that results in pay cut, Buffalo must find a way to significantly reduce the amount he's slated to count against the cap.

Knox has been a reliable two-way tight end since being drafted by the Bills in 2019, and his relationship with quarterback Josh Allen is an important one (they've connected on 33 touchdowns, including playoffs). With tight end Dalton Kincaid's injury history, Buffalo will most certainly look to keep Knox in the fold.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), right, celebrates his touchdown with teammate tight end Dawson Knox (88) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Re-sign Connor McGovern

It won't be cheap, but it will be worth it in the long run.

Connor McGovern has been masterful since moving into the starting center role prior to the 2024 season. The 28-year-old interior lineman, who has not missed a start (only sitting in Week 18 games), has been key to the unit's noticeable success. He's also said to be a positive force in the locker room.

MORE: Bills bring back Super Bowl champion WR, former Army captain for new league year

While the Bills seem likely to let left guard David Edwards, who projects as the top guard on the market, walk in free agency, they should make a full-court press to re-sign the offensive line's nerve center. Although Spotrac estimates McGovern's average annual value around $16 million, Buffalo may be able to get him in the $13-14 million range. Tyler Linderbaum is projected to set the top of the center market.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) gets a hug from center Connor McGovern (66) after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Find low-cost veteran safety

Essentially, the Bills need to replace what Jordan Poyer provided in 2025.

Assuming Poyer is headed for retirement, Buffalo has to find someone to play alongside Cole Bishop until Bills can develop another young safety. They may be able to find a veteran in the $3 million range.

Denver Broncos' PJ Locke and Jacksonville Jaguars' Andrew Wingard are expected to be available. Neither earned more than $3.5 million last year.

Draft WR early, add value FA vet

While it's unlikely to come through free agency due to salary cap constraints, the Bills must find a WR1 at some point in the near future.

Using first-round draft capital to snag that potential top-tier wide receiver is seemingly the way to go. The Bills will pick at No. 26 overall, putting them within striking range of grabbing a difference-maker.

MORE: Bills' Organized Team Activities Start Two Weeks Early This Spring

For comparative purposes, Justin Jefferson went at No. 22 overall in 2020 (with the Bills' pick) and Brian Thomas Jr. went at No. 23 in Round 1 two years ago. In 2023, Jaxon Smith-Njigba started a run of four consecutive WR picks, going at No. 20 overall. Quentin Johnson, Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison followed.

With the Bills potentially moving on from Samuel, and/or Joshua Palmer, there should be a need for a veteran presence to provide reliable depth. One option is to bring back 32-year-old Brandin Cooks for another go-round. The pie-in-the-sky idea is to somehow convince Tampa Bay Buccaneers' legend Mike Evans to come aboard for a reasonable price.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks both go up for the ball during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Improve the pass rush

It's the pass rush, stupid!

The Bills have lacked the ability to consistently disrupt the opposing passer by rushing only four throughout much of fired head coach Sean McDermott's tenure. It was a similar story again this past January with Buffalo totaling only one sack over two playoff games.



MORE: 3 Bills' free-agent role players who deserve another contract

Other than being locked into Greg Rousseau long term, the Bills will likely bring in multiple new edge rushers. Veteran Joey Bosa had a few good moments, but was mostly uninspiring on his one-year prove-it deal. The likelihood of re-signing AJ Epenesa again looks low.

Taking a defensive end at some point over the first two days of the draft is probably the best way to improve the position group this offseason with a seemingly weak free-agent class. Somehow, the Bills need to improve what's been a weakness for far too long.