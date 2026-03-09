Reports: Bills to Lose FB Reggie Gilliam to AFC East Rival in Free Agency

The Buffalo Bills have had one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks in recent years. But it appears that it will be going forward without Reggie Gilliam.

One of the most underrated pieces of the Bills’ offensive unit, Gilliam has emerged as one of the better fullbacks in football since being drafted in 2020. He’s helped Buffalo finish as a top-10 offense in each of his six seasons, guiding the way for backs like Devin Singletary and James Cook in his tenure.

And although there was always a possibility of Gilliam signing elsewhere in free agency, it may burn a little more knowing he agreed to terms with a division rival. According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Gilliam has agreed to join the Patriots after their run to Super Bowl LX.

The #Patriots have agreed to terms with FB Reggie Gilliam on a three-year deal worth up to $12 million with $6 million fully guaranteed in a deal done by his agent Brad Cicala.



Gilliam gets $4.4M in the first year of the deal to join a new AFC East team. pic.twitter.com/fbMUeSLBeP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2026

Gilliam was vital in helping Cook rush for three-straight 1,000-yard seasons, including a league-best 1,621 yards in 2025. He also helped protect Josh Allen and cleared the way for the MVP QB to become the all-time rushing touchdowns leader for QBs this past season.

The rich get richer with this move, though. New England is slated to add a veteran presence at FB after ranking fourth in the NFL in rushing TDs (22) and sixth in rushing yards (2,191) in 2025. Gilliam will be tasked with blocking for the viable tandem of TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson.

Now Gilliam will go from protecting one MVP QB in Allen to an MVP runner-up and rising star in Drake Maye, as he’s slated to be the NFL’s top-paid FB.

Notable Joe Brady quote

“Reggie, he doesn't get a lot of love for what he does, right? He's a guy that opens it up for so many people, and he continued to evolve his game as the games went last year," said Brady this past summer. "There's not many teams that have, A, a fullback, B, a fullback that can do what we do with him, and then go down on special teams, run down and do all of those things. And he's such a special person. He's so unique with his skill set."