4 Exciting Options for Buffalo Bills New Backup Quarterback

The Buffalo Bills lost their backup quarterback on Monday when Mitch Trubisky agreed to terms on a two-year free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans.

That leaves a hole behind former MVP QB Josh Allen, who will need someone to slot in under him on the depth chart for 2026 and perhaps beyond. The Bills have an in-house option available, but may also look to the free-agent market for their new QB2.

Here are four prime options that would fit in behind Allen moving forward:

Shane Buechele

Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele (6) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Buechele was re-signed by the Bills this offseason after spending the last three years on the team’s practice squad. He was signed by the Chiefs midseason but returned to Buffalo soon after the 2025 campaign concluded.

He has an understanding of head coach Joe Brady’s offense and has a previous relationship with Allen, which has been a deciding factor when the team has selected its backup quarterback in the past.

Tyrod Taylor

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) throws the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Taylor previously spent three seasons as the Bills’ starting quarterback from 2015 to 2017, finishing his stint in Buffalo during President of Football Operations Brandon Beane’s first year with the team. So there is some familiarity there.

Taylor, 36, is also well-known as a great teammate in the locker room and could provide needed leadership as the team goes through a massive transition this offseason. He started four games for the Jets last season, finishing 1-3 while completing 59.7% of his passes for 779 yards. five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Marcus Mariota

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs the ball during the first quarter against New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Mariota has played for four different teams over the past five seasons, so he is no stranger to learning a new offense. He started six games for the Washington Commanders in 2025, finishing 2-6 while recording a 61.2% completion rate and totaling 1,696 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The 32-year-old may be one of the more pricey backup quarterbacks to sign deals this offseason, which may make it difficult for Buffalo to fit him under the salary cap.

Case Keenum

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Keenum previously played for the Bills in 2022, serving as Allen’s backup for one season. He played in two games that season, attempting just seven passes. He was with the Houston Texans during the ’23 and ’24 seasons, and he was signed by the Chicago Bears in 2025.

He is 38 years old, so by no means would Keenum be a long-term answer.

Along with the options listed, Buffalo could also elect to find their next backup in the draft. That would be a low-cost option that could last for years to come.