Buffalo Bills lose starter due to injury sustained in Week 4 win over Saints
The Buffalo Bills are once again in the market for a new punter, as starter Cameron Johnston is expected to “miss some time” due to a lower-leg injury he sustained during Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Johnston went down during the fourth quarter of Buffalo’s victory over New Orleans after the Saints’ Nephi Sewell attempted to block a punt, but instead dove hard into Johnston’s lower body, sending the Bills’ punter crashing to the turf in pain. Sewell was subsequently flagged for a roughing the kicker penalty, while Johnston remained down as he was tended to by athletic trainers before being able to slowly walk off the field.
Johnston returned to the field later in the game, sporting a stabilizing leg brace while serving as the holder for a Matt Prater 35-yard field goal that helped seal the win. Following Sunday’s game, Johnston was seen by reporters entering the team’s X-ray room, and it appears now, based on Rapoport’s report, that he did not receive positive results.
The Bills signed Johnston after a poor Week 1 performance put forth by former Bills’ punter Brad Robbins, who recorded a net average of 38 yards per punt during a season-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens. In three games since joining the Bills, Johnston has fared even worse than his predecessor, recording a net average of 37.9 yards per punt, which is 26th in the NFL.
The 33-year-old punter is no stranger to dealing with a significant injury, as his 2024 season was ended after one game due to a season-ending ACL injury.