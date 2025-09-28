Bills Central

Cam Johnston injury update: Bills punter hit on plant leg during play

Late in the game, this will certainly take the wind out of a team's sails

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills punter Cameron Johnston (16) is roughed by the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.
It was a two-score game between the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints when Cameron Johnston went on to punt innocently. However, it took a turn for the worse.

Johnston had his leg bent backward by Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell, who was flagged for roughing the punter.

Johnston replaced Brad Robbins after Week 1, and he had his share of being hit before, being roughed against the Miami Dolphins on a key play on September 19.

Miraculously, he was able to hold for Matt Prater's 35-yard field goal attempt on the drive with a brace on his left leg.

OWEN KLEIN

