As the Buffalo Bills finish their Thanksgiving preparations, gameplanning for Patrick Mahomes the Kansas City Chiefs, special attention should be devoted to KC's 2026 draft class.

The Chiefs have leaned on the contributions of their first-year players on both sides of the ball, and Thursday night won't be any different.

Will their successful debut seasons continue? Or will the bright lights, big stage and stormy weather in Orchard Park be too much for the rookies? Here's which three Buffalo will need to look out for on turkey day.

1. Mansoor Delane, CB

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane (5) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Delane was drafted sixth overall for a reason. He's been one of the best rookies in the NFL, allowing a completion percentage of just 53.6% when targeted, per PFF. The LSU product has given up just one touchdown in coverage, while recording an INT and five pass break ups this season.

He has one of the best on ball grades in the league, quantifying how well he performes when targeted. His score, above the 90th percentile, is in line with some of the league's top corners like Denzel Ward, Trent McDuffie and Quinyon Mitchell.

Josh Allen would be wise not to force the ball downfield, especially if it's in Delane's direction.

2. Emmett Johnson, RB

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Kenneth Walker out of the lineup for the last two weeks, Johnson has taken full advantage of the opportunity.

On the first 34 touches of his career, he forced 21 missed tackles, giving KC a preview of what was to come. In just those two games without Walker, he's produced 206 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, and 10 catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

With Walker slated to miss another game, Johnson will be leaned on heavily to produce for the offense.

3. R Mason Thomas, EDGE

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Johnson (9) throws against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end R Mason Thomas (51) during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KC's rookie edge rusher from Oklahoma hasn't produced much on the stat sheet, with just one sack in his first campaign. But hte advanced analytics say there's more to his play than what's in the box score.

Thomas is 15th in the NFL in pass rush win rate, with 27 wins on 121 plays (22% win rate). Those wins have turned into 22 QB pressures, 18 hurries and a batted pass. He's also tallied seven defensive stops in the run game, per PFF.

Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown will need to be ready for the speedy edge rusher on Thursday night, and using Dawson Knox or Jackson Hawes to help chip could be a good solution.