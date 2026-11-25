In what will be arguably the biggest matchup of the entire Week 12 slate, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will cap off Thanksgiving with a showdown on Thursday night.

This is a massively important game for both teams, as not only is this a measuring stick game for the Chiefs and Bills, but the Chiefs could walk out of Highmark Stadium as the No. 1 seed entering Week 13 if they beat Buffalo and the Denver Broncos lose.

Both teams have a head of steam going into this contest, with the Bills riding a six-game winning streak and the Chiefs having won three in a row.

Now, three things the Bills have to fear the most about the Chiefs ahead of Thursday's crucial matchup.

Red-hot Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) before a game against the Arizona Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No quarterback in the NFL is playing better football than Patrick Mahomes, who has been on a legendary heater the last four weeks.

In that span, Mahomes has completed 69.8% of his passes for 1,235 yards and 13 touchdowns to no picks. The addition of Josh Downs at the trade deadline has no doubt helped Mahomes, but Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice have been playing pretty good football, also.

It's fair to point out that those showings have come against the likes of the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals, but it's not like the Bills have some vaunted defense.

In fact, Buffalo sported the worst pass defense in the NFL before its recent four-game stretch that has seen improved play on defense, although those showings have also been against quarterbacks who couldn't shine Mahomes' shoes.

We're going to find out just how legitimate the Bills' defense is when Mahomes comes to town on Thursday night, assuming weather doesn't completely wreck the game, which it might.

Chiefs' electric RB duo

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenneth Walker has looked like an MVP candidate this season as he puts together the best campaign of his career. In eight games, Walker has 872 rushing yards, 172 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns.

To put into context just how good those numbers are for Walker, the Chiefs running back needs 155 rushing yards, 127 receiving yards and 265 scrimmage yards to top his career-high marks.

He has already surpassed his personal best in total and receiving touchdowns and needs three more on the ground to surpass that career-high mark.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) runs behind center Creed Humphrey (52) during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All that said, Walker is not guaranteed to play in Week 12 because of a groin injury that has kept him out the last two games. But, that isn't as big a problem as it would be for most teams because the Chiefs have an electric rookie behind him in Emmett Johnson.

In Walker's stead, Johnson has ripped off two consecutive 100-yard showings, and he has 108 yards through the air and three total touchdowns in that span.

Whether it's Walker, Johnson, or both, the Chiefs' rushing attack is going to give the Bills' top-10 run defense all it can handle.

Kansas City's defense

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs' defense is going to present a stiff challenge for the Bills' offense.

Kansas City ranks top 10 in all major categories, including total yards (No. 5), passing yards (No. 7), rushing yards (No. 9) and points (No. 2) allowed per game.

What makes the Chiefs' success against the pass a bit surprising is they haven't been all that good at getting after the quarterback, with Kansas City ranking tied for 25th in sacks and 22nd in pressures.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's a testament to how well Chiefs cornerbacks like Mansoor Delane and Nohl Williams, among others, have played in 2026.

But that doesn't mean there's nobody to fear along the Chiefs' line, as both George Karlaftis (eight sacks) and Chris Jones (3.5 sacks) are fully capable of wrecking a game.

We also know that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo isn't afraid to bring the blitz, which can help generate more pressure against Josh Allen.

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