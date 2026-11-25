It’s been a bounce back season for a franchise that reached the Super Bowl five times in seven years from 2019-25. Much went wrong for the Kansas City Chiefs a year ago. The results were six straight losses to close the season and a 6-11 campaign. Andy Reid’s team missed the postseason for the first time since 2014, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not on a playoff team for the first time during his impressive career.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills made their seventh straight postseason appearance in 2025—the longest active streak in the league. Once again, Josh Allen and company failed to reach the Super Bowl. Hence a head coaching change.

Joe Brady’s club enters this clash with a six-game winning streak and a 9-1 record—both marks tied for the best in the league. On the other hand, the 8-2 Chiefs have righted the ship after consecutive losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, and are on a three-game roll.

What a way to wrap up the Thanksgiving tripleheader!

Bills vs. Chiefs history

Bills. Chiefs. 2021 Divisional Round.



A forever legendary ending 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WKVXaiMAB5 — NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2026

Including four postseason battles, including a pair of AFC title clashes in 2020 and 2024, the Bills and Chiefs are meeting for the seventh consecutive season and the 11th time dating back to 2020. The clubs have split their previous 10 clashes, but there’s a catch. Buffalo’s five victories have all come in the regular season, the last two at Orchard Park, while four of Kansas City’s wins are of the playoff variety.

The most recent clash came last season at Buffalo in Week 9, which resulted in a 28-21 Bills’ victory.

Chiefs’ running game has thrived this season

The rookie Emmett Johnson has his fourth-straight game with a touchdown



AZvsKC on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/KtsWXC5Q74 — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

This offseason, Kansas City signed Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III. The ex-Seahawk has excelled, but will miss his third straight game this week. Enter rookie Emmett Johnson, who’s rushed for 100-plus yards in two straight contests. The Chiefs are averaging 134.2 yards per game rushing (5th in the NFL).

Back in 2024, only two teams in the league came up with more takeaways than the Bills (32). A season ago, that number decreased as the club forced only 20 turnovers. However, 10 games into 2026, Buffalo has totaled 15 takeaways (8 interceptions, 7 fumble recoveries)—nine on those in their last four outings.

Josh Allen has not taken care of football

Josh Allen throws his second interception of the first half!



Zayne Anderson comes up with the pick! pic.twitter.com/uxvDTJF9R0 — JS Sports 💥 (@JSSports0) November 22, 2026

Patrick Mahomes has thrown 13 touchdown passes and zero interceptions in the team’s last four games. This season, he’s totaled 22 scores through the air, lost only one fumble, and turned over the ball only five times in 10 contests. It’s hardly a surprise that the Chiefs lead the NFL in total yards per game (396.9).

Buffalo began the season by not committing a turnover in either of their first two games. Since then, the Bills have given up the football a combined 16 times in their last eight contests—giving up the pigskin at least twice in six of those games. Quarterback Josh Allen (9 picks, 1 lost fumble) has 10 of those miscues.

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