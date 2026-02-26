NFL Draft Analyst Suggests Sneaky Strategies for Buffalo Bills in April

The 2026 NFL Draft is just about two months away, and the Buffalo Bills have their work cut out for them.

NFL Draft analyst Bucky Brooks joined One Bills Live on Wednesday with hosts Chris Brown and Steve Tasker at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to discuss potential fits and positional value for Buffalo.

Brooks outlined two strategies that could help the Bills become more complete by Week 1.

Bills' possible strategy in Round 1

Buffalo's divisional-round playoff exit, its fourth such exit in the last six seasons, slotted it at No. 26 overall. Such a position can limit access to top prospects, especially in a weak class like 2026, as Brooks, Brown and Tasker noted. Brooks said the best-player-available approach may work best for Buffalo.

"If you rank the players in a pure system where we grade them for talent, production...at the bottom of the first round, you can get a player that can come in," Brooks said. "I think you have to have a wide net because you just don't know what's gonna take place the 25 picks before you."

Brooks also suggests the Bills look at supply and demand. Wide receiver is widely viewed as a need, but barring any major slides, Buffalo could see Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon off the board by its selection.

Mock drafts have seen Buffalo linked to receivers, a position Brooks addressed in his first mock draft, as well as defensive linemen. However, he pointed to another position that could provide value.

Underrated position in early rounds

Aug 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Brandon Cisse (15) defends Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Donavon Greene (3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Cornerback remains a position to monitor. Tre'Davious White played at a high level last season but is set to be a free agent. Brooks identified two prospects who could help replace White and fit what new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard typically values.

"People are buzzing about the kid from South Carolina, Brandon Cisse, because he's a great athlete," Brooks said. "There's another guy that may not be a first-rounder, but Chris Johnson from San Diego State. I wrote, 'He reminded me a lot of Tre'Davious White.'"

Brooks said any cornerback joining the Bills would need the versatility to play man, zone, press and off coverage.

Sep 6, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) celebrates after a play against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | James Snook-Imagn Images

"You gotta have tools in the toolbox," Brooks said. "As we've seen in this league, it's hard to just get one guy that's a one-trick pony. You've gotta have some other things because game plans vary from week to week."

Cisse could be in play at No. 26, while Johnson may be a choice in the second round at No. 60.

The draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, and Buffalo could utilize Brooks' strategies to strengthen a roster aiming to return to the top of the AFC East.