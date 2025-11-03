Buffalo Bills receive devastating news on injured rookie CB
Not the news Buffalo Bills fans wanted to hear.
Head Coach Sean McDermott delivered a troubling update on Dorian Strong during a Tuesday afternoon press conference, pointing toward a long-term absence for the Bills’ rookie cornerback.
The sixth-round pick has been dealing with a neck injury which led to his placement on Injured Reserve on Oct. 4, and entering Week 10, McDermott says that Strong has not received an encouraging update regarding his ailment.
“I do have some more clarity, it’s not good in terms of the reports and everything,” said McDermott. “I don’t want to get into where it may go. It’s not moving in the direction we would like it to at this point. I’ll stop there just out of respect for Dorian.”
Strong was selected by the Bills with the 177th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and went on to earn the start in the first game of his NFL career in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens in place of injured veteran Tre’Davious White. Strong played in each of the Bills’ first four games of the season, but was injured before Buffalo’s Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots and it now appears he has been lost for the year.
The next question is, will this injury impact his career? Neck injuries are tricky and often dealt with conservatively.
“He and I have had some conversations over the last few days and I wish the reports were better at this point,” added McDermott.
Strong recorded 10 tackles during four games in his first professional season.
