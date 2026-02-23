Buffalo Bills Reveal Addition For Inaugural Season at New Highmark Stadium

For 53 seasons, the venue originally known as Rich Stadium served as the home of the Buffalo Bills.

Now, it has given way to a 62,000-seat stadium. The venue had a vandalism scare last week, but the issue was resolved and the stadium appears to on track for the start of the 2026 NFL season.

On Monday, the Bills unveiled a new logo on social media that players will wear for the team's first home game in the new stadium in September.

The logo's style

A stylized rendering of the new Highmark Stadium is the focal point of the logo. It represents the new stadium, which has features that include the world's largest heated roof system, engineered to amplify crowd noise and create a challenging environment for opponents.

The charging buffalo logo, a fixture of the franchise since its implementation in 1974, appears above the stadium image.

It remains to be seen how the patch fits onto Buffalo's jerseys once the season begins, as the opponent for the home opener has not yet been announced.

Possible opening opponents

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) following the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bills will host the Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Chiefs, Chargers, Lions and Bears in the 2026 NFL season, providing several marquee possibilities to deliver a strong first impression in the new venue.

New England may have unseated Buffalo from the AFC East throne, but its loss in the Super Bowl increased the odds of Buffalo's chances of hosting them to kick off next season. The Patriots will likely not play in the first game of the new season because the NFL has scheduled a Super Bowl rematch as the league's kickoff game only once in its history.

Buffalo's first game in the new Highmark Stadium has been anticipated since the project was announced in 2022, and the commemorative patch is another part of that history.