James Cook Selected As Buffalo Bills Most Underrated Player

NFL insider John Frascella recently named the most overrated player on every NFL team as well as the most talented. For the Buffalo Bills, it was EDGE Bradley Chubb who was given the unflattering distinction of the most overrated player while quarterback Josh Allen was named the most talented.

Now, Frascella released a new list, this time identifying the most underrated player on all 32 teams. For Buffalo, the player named was running back James Cook III. That selection understandably led to some confusion among Bills fans.

What makes Bills RB James Cook underrated?

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Bills fans on X asked Frascella how he could name the second-best player on the team underrated. One even said the selection should have been Spencer Brown, which is a fair take for sure.

The NFL insider responded by saying his opinion is based on the league-wide perception of Cook. While Buffalo fans know he's one of the league's premier backs, Frascella says Cook doesn't get mentioned among the best in the NFL, as he should.

"I still dont think anyone mentions James Cook… I think when they say best running backs it’s Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs… and when they say best veteran backs its Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey & Saquon… so where is Cook?" - Frascella posted on X

He's not off base when it comes to this take. While Bills Mafia knows Cook is someone who can carry an offense, he's largely overlooked outside of Western New York.

That said, Cook deserves plenty of praise as well. In 2024, he tied Gibbs and Henry for the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns with 16. He was again one of the best in the league in 2025 when he won the rushing crown with 1,621 yards.

Does playing alongside Josh Allen hurt the perception of James Cook?

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook III celebrates with QB Josh Allen after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While Cook has put up sensational numbers in back-to-back seasons, he's often overshadowed by Josh Allen, who is more than capable of being a one-man show. Allen, who won the 2024 NFL MVP, is the face of the organization and the lack of help he gets at receiver creates the impression that the rest of the offense is just following his lead.

That's not fair for Cook, who has done more than enough to help Allen, especially over the past two seasons. There were plenty of games where Cook was the one who made the offense go and when defenses were able to bottle him up, the Bills often fell flat.

The other backs who are mentioned don't have the same issue as Cook. Gibbs plays alongside Jared Goff, who is one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the NFL, while Robinson hasn't had a good quarterback yet in Atlanta.

Of course, Barkley has Jalen Hurts and Henry has Lamar Jackson, but they asserted themselves as elite backs while playing for QBs with far less talent. Henry was the entire Tennessee Titans offense for years while Barkley took the New York Giants to the playoffs with Daniel Jones as his QB.

Cook is unlikely to complain, however, since the presence of Allen helps open things up for him.