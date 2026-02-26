Buffalo Bills Shockingly 'In Great Spot' at WR Position, per NFL Draft Expert

Since the offseason began, all the talk surrounding the Buffalo Bills and wide receiver has been centered on the dire straits the team finds itself in at the position.

However, one NFL expert believes the Bills are in “a great spot” to bolster their unit as they look ahead to the 2026 Draft in April. Buffalo holds the No. 26 overall pick in this year’s draft, and ESPN’s Jordan Reid thinks that could be a perfect spot to land exactly what the WR-needy squad is seeking.

“I actually think Buffalo’s in a great spot from a receiver standpoint,” said Reid on One Bills Live. “Because I think that second wave is probably going to start right where they’re picking at the end of the first round.”

‘Big three’

Reid then highlighted the top three prospects at the position—USC’s Makai Lemon,Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson—who should each be long gone by the time the Bills pick at No. 26. With that said, he believes there is another crop of players who will emerge as quality pieces in the late-first or second round.

“I think there’s a really good second wave,” mentioning Washington’s Denzel Boston, Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion. “… Buffalo is in a great spot, even in the second round. I think this is a great draft for those big X, boundary receivers. Somebody that Buffalo is looking for.”

Both Boston and Concepcion have been linked to the Bills through various mock drafts this offseason. Boston finished this past season with 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Concepcion posted 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns. Boston stands 6-foot-4, weighing 210 pounds, while Concepcion is 5-foot-11, 190 pounds.

Other options

Reid also discussed two other WR options, including Notre Dame’s Malachi Fields and a lesser-known commodity, Georgia State’s Ted Hurst.

Fields is 6-foot-4, 222 pounds and finished his senior season at Notre Dame, averaging 17.5 yards per reception. Hurst eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark during his final year in the Sun Belt. He is 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.

While it’s an attractive route to take for the Bills, wide receiver is not the only position the team will be analyzing throughout the draft process. Buffalo also has needs at edge rusher, linebacker and in the secondary, leaving plenty of possibilities come draft day.

That’s what makes this time of year so exciting.