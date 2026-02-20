Brandon Beane Corrects Past Miscues in Mock Draft, Uses Bills' First Pick to Help QB
Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane has taken his share of criticism for the lack of production from the wide receivers' group over the past couple seasons.
After trading away Stefon Diggs, the Bills failed to find a WR1 replacement as the unit's production dipped to below average levels. Initially, Beane defiantly challenged the idea that he neglected the WR corps, citing the overall success that quarterback Josh Allen has had the past two seasons.
While Allen finished third overall in the 2025 NFL MVP voting, Khalil Shakir led all Bills wide receivers with 719 yards. Keon Coleman was next with 404 yards.
Finally acknowledging there's work to do this offseason, Beane reconciled with two of his radio critics during a recent appearance on WGR.
"I think we're going to take every draft pick this year and make them all receiver," said Beane.
NFL media mock draft 2.0
Apparently, NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah has listened to the radio segment, if his second mock draft is any indication.
Pivoting from his original mock-up, the draftnik paired the Bills with a wide receiver at No. 26 overall. In this scenario, Buffalo is the fifth team to dip into the Round 1 WR pool, selecting big-bodied Notre Dame's Malachi Fields.
"The Bills add a player with a wide catch radius to complement Khalil Shakir at receiver. Fields was excellent all week long at the Senior Bowl," said Jeremiah.
Ohio State's Carnell Tate was the first wide receiver to go off the board in Jeremiah's simulation, landing with the New York Giants at No. 5 overall. The New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers all took wide receivers before Bills hit the clock.
In Jeremiah's first mock draft, he linked Georgia linebacker CJ Allen to the Bills, but that was prior to Jim Leonhard being named defensive coordinator. This time, Allen fell to Denver Broncos at No. 30
Intel on Malachi Fields
After back-to-back 800-yard receiving seasons as a starter for Virginia, Fields transferred to Notre Dame for the 2025 campaign.
Starting all 12 games for the Irish, Fields made 36 catches for 630 yards and five touchdowns. Measuring 6-foot-4, and weighing 218 pounds, at the Senior Bowl, the wide receiver boosted his stock during the week in Mobile.
