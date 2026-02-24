Draft Guru Has Bills Landing New Go-To Weapon for Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are in Indianapolis this week, along with the rest of the league, for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

General manager Brandon Beane will have his eye on every position, but one need continues to take center stage for the Bills: wide receiver. Ever since trading away Stefon Diggs, Buffalo has lacked a true go-to option, which has put too much on the shoulders of Josh Allen.

That’s why most mock drafts have the Bills selecting a receiver in Round 1. Many names have been thrown out, but in his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. says Denzel Boston is the player they need.

Round 1, Pick 26: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Boston’s size is the first thing that stands out. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound wideout is an imposing figure but has more speed than his size suggests. He still knows how to use that size, possessing a huge catch-radius, which makes him an ideal go-to option for Allen, says Kiper.

“Boston's hands, catch radius and vision would quickly make him a go-to option for quarterback Josh Allen. He finished with 881 yards and 11 scores last season, bullying opposing cornerbacks along the way,” Kiper wrote.

“Buffalo's receiver room has a lot of questions and lacks a true WR1, all due respect to Khalil Shakir. After being called out by ownership last month, Keon Coleman's future with the team is murky. Brandin Cooks and Gabe Davis are free agents. Joshua Palmer was injured and limited to 22 catches on the season. And Tyrell Shavers tore an ACL in the playoffs. So, this one seems obvious.”

One wide receiver might not be enough

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman carries the ball against the New York Jets. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Throughout the 2025 offseason, the Bills were crossing their fingers that Keon Coleman could turn into a No. 1 wide receiver. A strong camp, followed by an explosive performance in Week 1, only added fuel to the fire.

Then, Coleman quickly faded away. He became an afterthought and was a healthy scratch multiple times. This led to players such as Gabe Davis, Brandin Cooks, Mecole Hardman, and Tyrell Shavers all seeing increased workloads.

With two of those names injured, and only Shavers under contract for 2026, the Bills can’t stop at just one wide receiver addition this offseason. Outside of Khalil Shakir, no job should be safe as Buffalo should be targeting players in free agency as well as the draft.