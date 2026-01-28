Bills could risk it all, trade up for WR who would 'love to play' with Josh Allen

What an exciting idea.

The Buffalo Bills are in dire need of a wide receiver in the upcoming NFL Draft, and one of the most exciting names set to be available is campaigning to play alongside Josh Allen.

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate is expected to be selected within the top 10 of the upcoming draft, and on a recent podcast appearance, he made it clear which quarterback with whom he would be most excited to go to battle.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) makes a catch for a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

‘He can get you the ball’

Appearing on the Downs 2 Business podcast, the Buckeyes' pass catcher made his stance known.

“I’d love to go play with Josh Allen,” said Tate. “He can get you the ball. He’s experienced.”

Before naming his preference, he stated that, no matter where he goes in the draft, as long as he is featured within the offense, he expects to produce.

“I just want to go somewhere that’s targeting me,” he said. “That’s all I could ask for. The (Jaxon Smith-Njigba) targets he just got. The Puka Nacua targets. Where I go don’t really matter. It’s about the ball.”

That shouldn't be a problem within the Bills' dismal wide receiver corps, which was led by Khalil Shakir's 95 targets this season. Buffalo's next most-targeted WR was Keon Coleman, who garnered just 59 on the season. Even with an inadequate group of WRs, Allen still managed to finish the year with a career-high completion rate of 69.3% on his way to 3,668 yards passing and 25 touchdowns passing, which made him an MVP finalist.

“I’d love to play with Josh Allen.” 👀



Carnell Tate says @JoshAllenQB is the QB he’d most want to play with as he prepares for the NFL Draft. 💯 pic.twitter.com/J02lYX3Sv8 — Downs 2 Business (@downs2business) January 28, 2026

His experience

Tate spent three years at Ohio State, recording a career-high 875 yards receiving and nine touchdowns this past season. He won a national championship with the Buckeyes in 2024, when he recorded a career-best 52 receptions for 733 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

He is regarded as a pro-ready prospect that can provide crisp route-running ability while also presenting a vertical threat. Tate is 21 years old and stands 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs in a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The cost

It would likely require a fairly considerable package of draft picks for the Bills to move up to be in position to select Tate early in the first round, one that may include multiple picks at the top end of the draft. Buffalo currently holds seven selections in 2026, beginning with the No. 26 overall selection.

President of Football Operations Brandon Beane has been no stranger to first-round trade-ups since becoming Bills general manager, including doing so to select Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in 2018, cornerback Kaiir Elam in 2022, and tight end Dalton Kincaid in 2023.

We’ll see if Beane has any magic in store this April.

