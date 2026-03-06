Buffalo Bills' Stunning Roster Moves Reveal Opportunity For Exciting Young Defender

With the Buffalo Bills cutting bait on two key defenders from a season ago, Taron Johnson and Taylor Rapp, the door has been opened for a 2025 draft pick to step into the forefront.

Former fifth-round selection Jordan Hancock has a golden opportunity to seize control of one of two important roles in the Bills’ new defensive system. It’s just a matter of whether or not he is capable of taking the bull by the horns and running with the chance to become a critical component for the team as he steps into a crucial phase of his career.

Track record

Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Hancock (37) warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Hancock was selected with the 170th overall pick of the ’25 draft, is 22 years old and has little on-field defensive experience. He played just 19% of the Bills’ defensive snaps this past season, but was used as a regular contributor on special teams, where he played 58% of the snaps.

During his time on defense, he recorded 22 tackles and lined up at the safety position over 72% of the time. That could make him a great fit to replace Rapp.

However, when he was drafted, his selection was made with the hope that he would develop some versatility while moving back and forth between safety and nickel cornerback. Hancock played just six snaps at the position in 2025, but with new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s 3-4 defense coming to Buffalo, the team may not have the need for a true nickel CB moving forward. At least as much as the Bills relied on their former NCB, Johnson, in past seasons.

With that said, Johnson’s release creates a need for the Bills to replace his physical presence near the line of scrimmage in one way or another. Hancock played 20% of his defensive snaps in the box last year, which is something Leonhard is likely to ask of his safeties in his fresh scheme.

Looking ahead

Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Hancock (37) reacts to intercepting a pass against the New York Giants only to have it nullified by a penalty during the second half at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Bills are incredibly light at defensive back with plenty of other needs up and down the roster. They are going to have to bite the bullet in more than a few areas as they enter the 2026 campaign, and safety may have to be one of them.

With Bishop coming into his own last season, perhaps Hancock could be the next in line to develop into a player who can help the Bills for years to come. For if not now, it’s fair to question when or if Hancock will become a mainstay on this team.