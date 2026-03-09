Buffalo Bills Gain Draft Capital After Trading Taron Johnson to AFC Foe

Stunning news was revealed late Sunday night, when it was reported that the Buffalo Bills plan to trade Taron Johnson to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a late-round pick swap.

The move comes as a surprise, as Johnson was reportedly released earlier this week. Instead, the Bills get a return on the former All-Pro, sending one of two 2026 seventh-round draft picks to the Raiders for a '26 sixth-round pick. The details were reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Johnson spent eight seasons with the Bills, including a second-team All-Pro season in 2023. After the Bills drafted him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he went on to record 572 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, eight sacks, six interceptions and 48 passes defensed.

Why the Bills moved on

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson argues the call for holding with back judge Scott Helverson during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson’s services became less needed after the Bills made a head-coaching change this offseason, leading to the team also bringing in a new defensive coordinator. Jim Leonhard is expected to transition to a 3-4 style defense that won’t require using a nickel cornerback as often as the Bills have in past seasons.

His production also took a step back in 2025, as he was used less in the box and more in coverage.

Big opportunity

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the first half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Looking ahead, a golden opportunity will likely be presented to second-year pro Jordan Hancock, as safety Taylor Rapp was also released earlier this week, and the Bills will be looking for both his and Johnson’s replacements as they enter the 2026 campaign.

Along with Rapp and Johnson, the Bills also released wide receiver Curtis Samuel and cornerback Dane Jackson. Buffalo is currently about $13 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac, with the new league year set to begin on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Franchise legend

TARON JOHNSON 101-YARD PICK-SIX



And how about Tre White with the block on Lamar 👀

(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/dNQLcaOVcb — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 17, 2021

Bills fans will long remember Johnson for his legendary interception return for a touchdown recorded during a 2020 divisional-round matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The big play came with the Bills trailing 10-3 late in the third quarter, helping tie the score and eventually send Buffalo to the AFC championship game.

Before his reported release, Johnson was termed by future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers as one of the best players in the NFL.

“I think Buffalo did this more than anybody, playing nickel to every personnel, because Taron Johnson is one of the best players in the league," said Rodgers during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. "He’s one of the most underrated players in the league. He can play a box linebacker and stop the run, and he can cover guys.”

After the trade, the Bills now hold a first, third, fourth, two fifths, a sixth and a seventh-round pick in the upcoming draft. The trade does not create any additional salary cap savings, as the $1.9 million the Bills were set to clear with Johnson’s reported release will remain due to the deal with Las Vegas.