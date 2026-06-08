Buffalo Bills Urged to Trade for Former Offensive Player of the Year in Blockbuster Mock Deal

Even after a couple of significant moves made this offseason, there is still room for the Buffalo Bills to boost their passing game.

One mock trade floated in recent days urges the Bills to acquire two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson from the Minnesota Vikings.

Jefferson has been linked to the Bills since the start of the offseason. But after moving in another direction with theit tade for DJ Moore, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes the Bills should give a potential deal for Jefferson another thought.

Kay’s proposed deal would send Jefferson to Buffalo in exchange for a massive heap of draft picks, including 2027 first-, second- and fourth-round picks, along with 2028 third- and fifth-round selections.

“While [the Bills] did trade for DJ Moore to bolster an undermanned receiving corps, they failed to land a true needle-mover to pair with star QB Josh Allen,” wrote Kay. “An Allen-Jefferson battery could put up historic numbers akin to what Randy Moss and Tom Brady accomplished with the 2007 New England Patriots.”

In 2007 with New England, Moss recorded 98 receptions for 1,493 yards and a career-high 23 touchdown receptions. Kay believes that the move would set the Bills up with as good a chance to win the Super Bowl as they’ve had since Allen was drafted to be their franchise quarterback.

What Jefferson would bring to Buffalo

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) looks on during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Jefferson has been nothing short of outstanding for the Vikings since he entered the league in 2020. The 26-year-old was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, which was just his second year in the NFL, when he recorded a whopping 128 receptions for 1,809 yards, both career highs, and eight touchdowns.

Jefferson received a Pro Football Focus receiving grade of 80.2 in 2025, which was 17th best among wide receivers, while his 1.9 yards per route run were tied for 20th best among wide receivers, according to Next Gen Stats. He finished this past season with 84 receptions for 1,048 yards and two touchdowns despite a less-than-desirable quarterback situation in Minnesota.

It would be tough for the Bills to complete a trade

Brandon Beane, general manager of then Buffalo Bills, heads off the field at the end of practice at the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jefferson would be the cherry on top for a Bills offseason aimed at improving the team’s ability to win down the field. However, one drawback of a potential trade is the financial commitment it would take to lock down his services. Jefferson has a $21 million cap hit in 2026, followed by cap hits of $49 million in 2027 and $53 million in 2028, per Spotrac.

The Bills have found themselves in a dire salary-cap situation the past few seasons, which will extend into 2027, when they are projected to be $38 million over the salary cap. For Buffalo to bring Jefferson in, he would likely have to agree to a contract restructure that would help the team fit him under the league’s cap.

Still, it’s worth considering as Jefferson is one of the NFL’s most highly regarded wide receivers. This would be a seismic deal for the Bills, one similar to the move for Stefon Diggs in March 2020. In that scenario, Buffalo sent first-, fifth-, sixth- and fourth-round picks to the Vikings for Diggs and a seventh-rounder.

It would cost the Bills more, both financially and in terms of draft capital, to trade for Jefferson. But the impact it would make on the Buffalo offense would be similar to that which Diggs' acquisition did for the team six years ago.