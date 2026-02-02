Solution to Buffalo Bills' WR problem is superstar in dream trade scenario

There have been rumblings that superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson is unhappy with the Minnesota Vikings.

If that is indeed the case, the Buffalo Bills should be ready to pounce.

A trade for the former All-Pro would solve the Bills’ woes at one of the most important positions in football. And even if landing Jefferson is a long shot, crazier things have happened.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up wearing a shirt honoring Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin (3) before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Interesting opportunity

Jefferson experienced a down year production-wise in 2025, recording just 84 receptions for a career-low 1,048 yards and two touchdowns as J.J. McCarthy struggled through the season as the team’s starting QB.

It’s startling to consider what Jefferson could do with a quarterback like the Bills’ Josh Allen, the league's reigning MVP.

Jefferson has recorded over 1,000 yards receiving in each of his six seasons in the NFL despite the Vikings cycling through various quarterbacks during his tenure. His best season came in 2022, when he totaled a whopping 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. He has scored a career-high 10 touchdowns receiving twice, in 2021 and 2024.

Whereas, if you look at the Bills' WR corps since the team traded former No. 1 Stefon Diggs after the 2023 season, the team's leader has been Khalil Shakir, whose high watermark has been 821 yards, set in 2024. Allen has been desperately craving a top-tier pass catcher on the outside, and Jefferson would fulfill that role as one of the most dynamic WRs in all of football.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) and Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Past success

Another intriguing proposition is what Jefferson would produce in a potential reunion with Joe Brady, Buffalo’s new head coach, who previously helped guide Jefferson during his collegiate years.

Brady, Jefferson and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow teamed up to help the 2019 National Champion LSU Tigers to the college football crown, as Jefferson recorded 111 receptions for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns with Brady as the team’s offensive passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

While appearing on a recent episode of the Sports Seriously podcast, Jefferson credited Brady with his development.

“He’s a great guy, he’s a great coach,” said Jefferson. “We had so much fun together. Just building and working on our craft. I feel like he was mostly the reason I got picked first round.”

That’s high praise from such an established, talented player, such as the Minnesota WR.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes a catch over Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

What it might take

If the Bills were to go out and acquire Jefferson, it would require quite the commitment in terms of trade pieces. Buffalo would likely have to offer up at least one first-round pick, along with several other picks, to sweeten the deal.

For example, when the Kansas City Chiefs traded WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in March of 2022, the Dolphins were forced to part with a first, second and fourth-round selection in that upcoming draft, along with a fourth and sixth-rounder the following year.

There is also the Bills’ salary-cap situation to consider, as Buffalo is hard up against the cap as it stands in early February. According to Spotrac, the Bills are around $10 million over the league's figure of about $301.2M to $305.7M.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson goes up for a catch against Bills Cam Lewis. Jefferson had 10 catches for 193 yards. | JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

And while they can make some moves over the next few months to work well under the cap, the team is also in need of several pieces elsewhere on the roster. Thus, it’s unclear if they would be able or willing to take on Jefferson’s sizable contract, which holds a cap hit of $38.9M in 2026, $43.4M in 2027 and $47.4M in 2028, per Spotrac.

So, while the Bills would be silly not to inquire about a player who has been rumored to be dissatisfied with his current team, there is plenty to consider in a potential deal for the Vikings’ star WR. In all honesty, a move for Jefferson is somewhat of a pipe dream.

Nevertheless, it’s an exciting possibility to consider. No matter how unlikely.

