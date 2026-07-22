Joe Brady, who took over as the new head coach, is known for his offensive prowess, so he needed someone who could handle the defense on his own. He also knew he needed someone versatile since their salary cap situation prevented them from making massive overhauls with the roster.

That led to the hiring of Jim Leonhard, who was recently the assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator for the Denver Broncos. Prior to joining the staff in Denver, Leonhard was a member of the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff. He spent seven years with the Badgers, most of which was as the defensive coordinator. He finished his tenure with them as the interim head coach, giving him plenty of experience to help Brady.

Buffalo did add a few new faces on defense, including pass, rushing specialist, Bradley, Chubb. They also added Geno Stone and CJ Gardner-Johnson at safety, as well as Dee Alford in free agency. In the draft, their top two picks were EDGE T.J. Parker and cornerback Davison Igbinosun.

All those additions will help, but Leonard is still going to have to get the most out of the returning players as well. Fortunately, he has no issues with making things work quickly on an evolving roster. The former collegiate coach said that was part of the job while in the NCAA, as the rosters were constantly revolving.

Jim Leonhard is star in making

Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator coach Jim Leonhard was named interim head coach after Paul Chryst was fired. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His mindset as well as his ability to teach the game in a way that players understand are just a couple of the reasons Leonhard has been a hot name this offseason. His praise continues as Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic named him as the teams top potential breakout among all their assistant coaches.

”Conversations about Leonhard as a future NFL defensive coordinator circulated between coaches and executives well before Leonhard left the college game for his first pro assistant job in 2024 in Denver,” Rodrigue wrote. “Helping coach one of the best defenses in football under Broncos DC Vance Joseph made Leonhard a big hire for first-year Buffalo coach Joe Brady.”

Sep 22, 2013; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Jim Leonhard (35) intercepts a pass for New York Jets wide receiver Santonio Holmes (10) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Rodrigue says, Leonhard has been in discussion to be a defensive coordinator for a while now. Many teams have their sites set on him, but in the end he he signed with Buffalo, a team he happened to spend time with during his playing career.

If he lives up to expectations, which Buffalo is hoping he will, that could create another problem for the Bills, as Leonhard would quickly become one of the hottest names among future head, coaching candidates. That said, Joe Brady would be fine with having that problem since it would mean 2026 would have been a success.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —