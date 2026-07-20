Bills’ OLB Bradley Chubb Uniquely Describes Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard
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Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula sent shockwaves throughout the NFL this past winter when it was announced that Buffalo had relieved longtime head coach Sean McDermott of his duties with the team from Western New York.
And, the Bills, of course, as every team subsequently does following its firing of a coach, bid McDermott farewell—albeit delayed—in a statement that thanked the veteran coach for his dedicated service over the last nine seasons in Orchard Park.
The former Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator, who is a native of the Lansdale, Pennsylvania, area, did the same.
But, to put it more bluntly—despite the attempt at portraying an amicable split—McDermott was fired for his defense’s continuous downfalls in the most crucial moments of the playoffs in January.
Enough was apparently enough for Pegula.
Pegula saw a ‘proverbial wall’ that Bills’ QB Josh Allen can’t seem to hurdle over
“My decision to bring in a new coach was based on the results of our game in Denver. I want to take you in the locker room after that game.
“I looked around, (and the) first thing I noticed was our quarterback with his head down: crying. I looked at all the other players. I looked at their faces and our coaches’ (faces). I walked over to Josh, (and) he didn’t even acknowledge I was there,” Bills’ owner Terry Pegula said during a press conference with reporters at One Bills Drive in January.
“I saw the pain—Josh’s face at his presser—and I felt his pain. I know we can do better, and I know we will get better. I want to express my confidence in the guy sitting next to me, Brandon Beane, and the job he has done in resurrecting this franchise.
“I’m not going to sit here and defend everything that we have done as a franchise, but the bottom line is we have attracted good people here . . . our seeding over the last seven years in the playoffs—five, two, three, two, two, two, six—an organization doesn’t carry that kind of record without being a great organization, and without having great players.”
Sure, that all sounds fine and dandy, doesn’t it?
I mean, after all, the defensive downfalls over the past eight years definitely didn’t have anything to do with the roster construction efforts of general manager Brandon Beane, right?
Well, that statement is questionable at best.
And, it’s something that will likely always leave an asterisk beside Beane’s name in Buffalo until he’s eventually gone from his current position with the franchise: whether that be with a Super Bowl ring on his finger or not.
Anyway, aside from that one sour sticking point, changes were made—fairly or unfairly, depending on who’s asked—and McDermott was the one ousted from One Bills Drive six months ago, while Beane was promoted—to president of football operations—along with former offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who is now the 21st head coach in team history.
The writing is on the wall.
Pegula wants his former MVP quarterback Josh Allen winning a title in Buffalo before too long . . . or more changes might be on the way sooner rather than later.
Buffalo’s newest head coach brought Leonhard aboard the “Brady Bunch”
So, with that in mind, one person who Beane and Brady brought in to help facilitate that order from the owner was new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who was hired on January 31 to take over McDermott’s dismantled defense and make it whole again.
It’s a move that has been applauded by many throughout the NFL media landscape.
“It’s exciting to get on the field, you know? We’ve had a lot of meetings as coaches just putting the scheme together—big picture—and then with the players, as far as just what the changes are gonna’ be, and how we want to get this thing started (is where we’re at),” Bills’ defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said in his most recent media appearance at One Bills Drive back on May 26.
“You finally get to see it on the field, and put it together a little bit, and work through some of the issues, and see how comfortable (everyone is), right? It’s easy in a meeting setting or in a walkthrough setting to feel comfortable.
“But, to get on the field—and really get a sense of what they understand and how fast and how well they can execute it—that’s the most exciting part right now.”
Leonhard, a former safety who just so happened to spend four of his 10 NFL seasons playing for Buffalo (2005-2007, 2013), has experience being a defensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin when he was coaching there from 2016 to 2022.
He also was most recently with the Denver Broncos as the assistant head coach alongside longtime NFL head man Sean Payton, while also serving as the team’s defensive passing game coordinator under Vance Joseph, who is Denver’s current defensive coordinator.
And, although he was only overseeing the defensive backs in 2016 while in the collegiate ranks, Leonhard—who also played for the Badgers when he attended the school in Madison, Wisconsin, from 2001 to 2004—managed to make quite the name for himself while orchestrating one of the top defensive units in all of Division-I football during that span.
But, will his system work in the pros?
Buffalo’s prized free-agent acquisition sees potential in Leonhard’s scheme
Well, according to Bills’ veteran outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, who was signed by the team via free agency to help ease the transition to Leonhard’s preferred 3-4 defensive scheme this season, the team’s newest coordinator should be dubbed as the “Mad Scientist from Madison.”
Chubb, who signed a three-year, $43.5 million deal with Buffalo back in March, is entering his ninth season in the league this year, so the veteran EDGE rusher has certainly seen a thing or two—as the saying goes—during his time in the league.
But, be that as it may, the 6-foot-4, 268-pound former Denver Bronco and Miami Dolphin defender apparently hasn’t seen anything quite like what he’s seeing in meetings and on the field from his newest defensive coach this offseason.
It’s almost as if Leonhard is wearing a lab coat while drawing up the plays he’s about to deploy in Buffalo in 2026.
Watch out, NFL offenses.
“My initial impression, man, he's like a mad scientist. Like, he just always stays the same, you know, throughout the whole time, but he draws up some of the most intricate blitzes and formations and stuff like that. So, it's really dope to see,” Buffalo’s pass-rusher Bradley Chubb said while appearing on the Centered on Buffalo podcast with former Bills’ center Eric Wood on Thursday.
“Everybody, you know, kind of runs the same things, but (it’s cool to see) how a coach puts his spin on it. And, coming into my rookie year . . . I had Vance Joseph as my head coach/defensive coordinator. Jim Leonhard comes from that (coaching) tree.
“So, seeing the parallels from Year One to Year Nine, it's kind of crazy, you know? All the certain calls (are) starting to come back to me. I'm like, ‘Oh, I do remember this. I do remember the technique in this.’ So, it's been fun just to, you know, get around him. And . . . like I said, he's a serious, locked in guy. But, he also knows when to, you know, joke around and love up on the guys, as well.
“I’m excited to see how it goes throughout the season.”
2026 results under new DC's different demeanor will be interesting to look back on
It’s plain to see: the players in Buffalo respect how Leonhard has presented himself thus far during his first stint as an NFL defensive coordinator.
But, as always, the results on the field on game days will be the ultimate measuring stick of success.
Leonhard’s former teammate, Eric Wood, also chimed in with his perspective of Buffalo’s newest defensive coordinator while speaking with Chubb during his most recent episode of the Centered on Buffalo podcast.
“I got to play with Jimmy in Buffalo, and played against him when he was with the Jets, and it's funny: he's got the same demeanor all the time. But, like, his intensity switches,” Wood added during the podcast with Chubb, who just turned 30 years old on June 24.
“He's able to keep (a poker face). Like, you read it on my face when I'm (angry). You can read it. With Jim, it's like he just stays (the same), but the intensity level switches even if you can't see it.
“I always felt like that was super interesting about him.”
You know what else will be really interesting? To see how things play out for Leonhard’s unit in Buffalo in 2026.
Is he the missing link to help quarterback Josh Allen finally get over the proverbial playoff wall that Terry Pegula has been seeing since January?
Players, fans, coaches, and media members alike will all find out in short order.
Training camp begins for the Bills on July 29 at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York.
It’s then that we’ll all collectively get to see exactly just what type of schematic concoctions that Jim “The Mad Scientist” Leonhard has been cooking up during his down time this summer.
Whatever it is, hopefully it produces an explosion of excitement on the field for fans.
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John W. Green is a contributor for Bills ON SI after previously working for USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Bills Wire, as well as the Buffalo FAMbase blog. He is a former sports reporter for the Press-Republican daily newspaper in New York’s Champlain Valley covering local high school, collegiate, and semi-professional sports for three counties. A former associate sports editor for SUNY Plattsburgh’s student-run newspaper, Cardinal Points, which was inducted into the Associated Collegiate Press H.O.F. in 2010, John covered the school’s 2014 D-III NCAA national champion women’s hockey team. John is also the editor of BILLieve in Buffalo on Medium.com. He has a bachelor’s degree in newspaper and multimedia journalism from SUNY Plattsburgh.Follow JGreen_PRsports