Bills Hire 'Right Mind' in Defensive Change That Can Define 2026 NFL Season

While the Buffalo Bills' head coaching change from Sean McDermott to Joe Brady generated the majority of the buzz, there was arguably a more impactful move that followed.

With the promotion of Brady from offensive coordinator to the corner office, Bills' brass signaled that it was satisfied by the offense's production over the past 2.5 seasons. On the other hand, McDermott's ouster made a defensive overhaul necessary.

To lead the charge, Brady, making arguably his most crucial hire, tabbed former Bills' safety Jim Leonhard as the new defensive coordinator. Prior to spending the last two seasons as the Denver Broncos' defensive pass game coordinator, Leonhard capped his Wisconsin tenure by serving as the interim head coach.

Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard is shown during the first quarter of their game against Purdue at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Madison, Wis | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The other exciting piece about talking with Joe Brady is kind of the autonomy he's giving me to get the right people in the building as far as coaches. And let's create a defense that we can all be proud of. Let's create a defense that the NFL does not want to play against," said Leonhard this past winter.

With training camp on the horizon, Leonhard's defense has been a topic of conversation on the national scene as the Bills implement a 3-4 base scheme.

"Joe Brady got a little of attention as the new head coach, but it will be a completely different [defensive] scheme in Buffalo after being in the Sean McDermott for so long," said NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe on The Insiders. "We all know they got Josh Allen there, but the question has always been does he have enough on defense?"

2 new defensive coordinator playcallers who could help define 2026 NFL season & 1 immediate impact area:



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- Bills DC Jim Leonhard pic.twitter.com/hRGc5dF0u3 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 9, 2026

Jim Leonhard challenged to fix Bills' defense

When it comes playoff time, the Bills' defense has routinely fallen short of reaching a championship level.

In fact, one can argue that the team's repeated defensive failures are the key reason why Buffalo has not qualified for a Super Bowl since drafting Allen in 2018. The defense has allowed 33.2 points per game over their last six playoff losses beginning with the 2020 AFC Championship Game.

"I'm keying in on the Buffalo Bills' run defense, which has been an Achilles heel for them for many years," said Wolfe.

In 2025, the Bills' defense ranked 30th by permitting 5.14 yards per rush attempt. Conversely, with Leonhard on staff, Denver's run defense ranked third overall by limiting opponents to 3.87 yards per attempt.

Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator coach Jim Leonhard was named interim head coach after Paul Chryst was fired Sunday | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, McDermott's tendency to employ soft zone coverage allowed for the opposition to convert in critical 3rd-and-long situations, including one on the Broncos' fourth-quarter touchdown drive this past January.

"We're going to be an attacking defense up front, in the back end. We're going to attack the football. We're going to be aggressive," said Leonhard.

Wolfe sees a scenario where Leonhard's impact makes a difference.

"I think Jim Leonhard is the right mind to be able to unlock in maybe a new modern way. It may take some time early, but if they eventually get that scheme down, with the right personnel, Buffalo could be on the right direction of finally getting over the hump," said Wolfe.

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