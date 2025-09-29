Bills' locker room lauds Cole Bishop's effort on game-changing INT vs. Saints
Cole Bishop recorded the play of the day for the Bills during their 31-19 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.
With the Saints facing a third-and-5 from the Buffalo five-yard line, Bishop went up high to make a leaping one-handed interception of wide receiver Chris Olave, who had taken a handoff on a wide-receiver-reverse pass. The pick, which is the most impactful play of Bishop’s young career, thwarted a Saints drive that appeared destined for the end zone. The safety's highlight-reel takeaway drew plenty of praise from the Bills’ locker room postgame.
“Huge play,” said Buffalo linebacker Terrel Bernard. “That was the first thing I told him — he saved points. They had a field goal that was coming up, possibly a touchdown there. A play that really changed the game.”
A player who also had to fight for his spot in the starting lineup to begin his career, Bernard has admired Bishop’s drive as the former second-round pick has battled his way into a prominent role on the Bills’ defense. Bishop failed to beat out Damar Hamlin a season ago, but locked down his spot with the Bills’ starting unit out of training camp this year. And, after a tough Week 1, the second-year pro has gotten off to a solid start in 2025.
“He’s fought his way to get to this point,” added Bernard. “We know he’s going to continue to get better and do what he needs to do to provide value to the team. Just super happy for him. He’s a guy that’s worked his ass off the past couple years, and I’m glad he was able to make a play.”
Josh Allen said Bishop’s play reminded him of former Bills safety Micah Hyde’s interception, which came against the New England Patriots years ago, when Hyde streaked across the field to make the interception just before the end zone.
“Body language and body control, very much so,” said Allen in agreement with a reporter who introduced similarities between Bishop’s play and Hyde’s play. “Awesome. Kept them out of points right before the half.
“They were receiving the ball in the second half, and we call that double-dipping. We stopped them before the half and a three-and-out coming out of halftime, and got the ball back and scored. So that’s situational football.”
Head Coach Sean McDermott also expressed his excitement for Bishop.
“It was a huge play in the game if you really kind of think about it big-picture,” said McDermott. “Big-time play. They ran a gadget there, and Cole did a great job sniffing it out.”
Bishop has traveled a long, arduous road over the past year and a half. On Sunday, he got his payoff. And his teammates and coaches rallied around him en route to the Bills’ fourth straight win to start the year. It’s Buffalo’s best start since the 2020 season as they sit as the only unbeaten team remaining in the AFC.
Bishop and the Bills are rolling as they get set to begin preparations for the Patriots in Week 5.