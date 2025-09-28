Cole Bishop saves the day for Bills with incredible INT during first half against Saints
Welcome to the NFL, Cole Bishop.
The Buffalo Bills’ second-year safety made the play of his young career near the end of the first half of Buffalo’s Week 4 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, leaping to snare a one-handed interception to end a Saints’ scoring threat with under two minutes to go until halftime. The takeaway came as the Saints attempted a trick play, a wide-receiver-reverse pass from New Orleans WR Chris Olave.
It was the first interception of Bishop’s career, which began with his second-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. The pick was about as big as they come, as the New Orleans was amid an eight-play drive that was closing in on the end zone. Bishop returned the takeaway 15 yards to the Bills’ 16-yard line, helping Buffalo enter the half with a 14-10 lead.
The University of Utah product battled through a slow start to his career in his rookie year, as a preseason injury thwarted his opportunity to lock down a contributing role. After losing the competition for a starting role to Damar Hamlin a season ago, Bishop won the job out of training camp and has performed admirably through his first four starts of the season, recording 14 tackles and a sack entering Week 4. At halftime of Sunday’s game, Bishop was the Bills’ team leader in tackles with four.
Following the interception, the Bills ran out the remainder of the clock in the first half and entered the break fortunate to be leading by four points. The Saints outgained the Bills 160-158 in the first half.
