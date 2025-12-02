Seven Buffalo Bills sit inside top 10 of Pro Bowl voting

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Buffalo Bills, but through it all, there have been several players who have delivered notable performances, earning themselves league-wide recognition.

As of 11 a.m. Monday morning, seven Bills players sat inside the top 10 of the Pro Bowl voting at their respective positions, with Josh Allen leading the list.

Allen was the third-highest vote-getter at the quarterback position, while James Cook was the other to come in inside the top five, as he was fifth among running backs as of Monday. Others within the top 10 at their position included long snapper Reid Ferguson (seventh), center Connor McGovern (eighth), offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (ninth), fullback Reggie Gilliam (ninth) and strong safety Cole Bishop (10th).

Allen has not enjoyed the same level of success as he did during an MVP campaign a season ago. Still, he ranks sixth in EPA per dropback (+0.14), per NFL pro, fourth in completion percentage (69.4%) and second in total touchdowns (30). Cook has been equally impressive, as he is currently second in the NFL in yards rushing (1,228) and third in rushing yards over expected per attempt (+1.2), per NFL Pro.

McGovern, Dawkins and Gilliam have helped pave the way for Cook’s successful season, while Ferguson has remained a steady force on the Bills’ punt team. Additionally, Bishop has enjoyed a breakout second NFL season, recording a team-high 65 tackles and leading the team with three interceptions.

Allen and Dawkins lead Bills active players with four career Pro Bowl selections, while Cook has been selected twice and McGovern once. Ferguson, Gilliam and Bishop are in search of their first career Pro Bowl honors.

Voting began on Thanksgiving and will run through Dec. 15. The Pro Bowl Games are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 3.

