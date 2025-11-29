Shaq Thompson issues pointed message to Bills' run defense

The run defense has been an issue for the Buffalo Bills this season. Entering Week 13, they're 30th in the NFL, surrendering 1,628 yards on the ground.

That's just one of the reasons they've been inconsistent, entering the weekend with a record of 7-4. If they're going to get hot and make a run in the playoffs, this is an area that has to be cleaned up, according to veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson.

While speaking with WGRZ, Thompson said the Bills need to look at opposing running backs like intruders trying to break into their home. He used that analogy to say Buffalo has to face the opposing team with the urgency of someone protecting their house.

"You gotta think of a running back as somebody trying to break into your house, right? An intruder. Like, you're not going to let an intruder get into your house. I don't care what angle he comes out, if he pulls any type of trick plays, or anything like that. I'm not gonna let no intruder in my house," Thompson said.

"So, that's a mindset when you want to protect your house, and I feel like that's the same thing with football. We've got to have that mindset, like we're not letting nobody come run on this defense from here on out."

Thompson said that has been the mindset all season, but added that he would give a message to his teammates, saying, "We’re not going to let anyone run through this defense anymore.”

Week 13 is a good game for the Bills to get their run defense on track

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren runs the ball, pressured by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson. | Kirby Leei-Imagn Images

Buffalo faces the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend, which could be an ideal game to get their run defense back on track.

Pittsburgh is 27th in the league with just 1,068 yards on the ground. The combination of Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell hasn't been dominant, which is why Buffalo could use this showdown as a way to gain confidence down the stretch.

